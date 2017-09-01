Downtown Shanghai Hotel Recognized for Exceptional Service

(firmenpresse) - SHANGHAI, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Defining service with brilliant hosting, superior hospitality and thoughtfully appointed guest rooms, has recently been named Best Service Hotel by The City Traveler online magazine.

Ideally located on Xizang Middle Road and overlooking People's Square, the hotel's 720 well-appointed guest rooms feature high-speed wireless and wired internet access, ergonomic work space, Marriott luxury bedding and marble bathrooms. One of the largest in town, the expansive 37th-floor Executive Lounge provides an exclusive residence for guests, with complimentary breakfast, all-day refreshments and evening cocktails, as well as bespoke business amenities and premium personalized services.

Embracing the future of travel for both business and leisure guests, a key feature of the Shanghai hotel property is its comprehensive meeting and event space, ideal for hosting everything from corporate business conferences and seminars to elegant wedding receptions and banquets. The entire fifth level is dedicated event space offering more than 2,000 square meters of multi-functional space, including two pillar-free ballrooms and seven breakout rooms -- six of which offer natural lighting. Standing apart from its upscale competitors, the Shanghai Marriott Hotel City Centre boasts a unique high-resolution 9 x 5 meter LED display wall in the Grand Ballroom. The massive display is ideal for high impact presentations and complements the hotel's sustainable meeting packages and carbon offset program.

Additionally, the offers guests effortless access to Shanghai's finest cultural, entertainment and shopping attractions. Nanjing Road, Pedestrian Street, the Bund and People's Square, including Metro Lines 1, 2 and 8, are all within close walking distance.

The City Traveler magazine is written and edited by experienced travel journalists for readers who love exploring the world's great urban places.

Maintaining a bold presence in the heart of China's largest city, the Shanghai Marriott Hotel City Centre welcomes guests with luxury accommodations, five restaurants and a host of amenities. Encased in the lobby is a three-story grand staircase leading guests to sophisticated traditional Japanese dining on the hotel's second level and the Shanghai City Bistro on the third floor. The lobby also features a Winter Garden with a cascading carved water feature, comfortable seating and complimentary Wi-Fi. The hotel provides travelers with an expansive offering of guest rooms and suites, many with spectacular views and Executive Lounge access. All guests enjoy 24-hour room service from their rooms, which are furnished with an ergonomic work area, 42-inch LCD TV with international cable/satellite service, an iPod dock, mini-refrigerator, separate bathtub and shower, lighted makeup mirror and bathrobes and slippers for two. The hotel also features a full service luxury spa, fitness center and a 25-metre swimming pool on the sixth floor for added rest and relaxation.

Shanghai Marriott Hotel City Centre

