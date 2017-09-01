CSE: 2017-0106 - Name and Symbol Change - Surrey Capital Corp. (SYC)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Surrey Capital Corp. has announced a name change to Subscribe Technologies Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on Wednesday, January 11, 2017.

