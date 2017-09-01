AIDS Services Foundation Orange County Hosts 'An Evening in Paris' Gala on January 21st

The Annual Extravaganza is the Nonprofit Organization's Premier Fundraising Event

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- (ASF) -- a nonprofit AIDS service organization that has helped more than 7,000 people living with HIV and AIDS in Orange County since 1985 -- will be hosting its annual gala, the foundation's signature fundraising event, on January 21st. The Parisian-themed affair, titled "" will be held at , a breathtaking, state-of-the-art entertainment venue in Irvine. With an authentic Parisian atmosphere, including live music, mimes and magic, an open bar with four bartenders and a plated dinner catered by , the gala is poised to exceed all expectations from the moment coats are taken at the door until they are reclaimed at the end of the evening.

"ASF's gala is not only our premier fundraising event, it is by far the most glamorous," says ASF CEO and executive director, Philip Yaeger. "The amazing food, entertainment and auction make for a memorable evening for all. The gala is a celebration of all those who have helped to make the work ASF does possible as well as a way for us to raise the much-needed funds to continue doing our good work."

Building on the tremendous success of The Big Splash, which helped raise the money to start ASF in 1985 and continued as an annual event until 2009, the annual gala celebrates the foundation's anniversary with a night of dancing, exotic cocktails, delicious food, amazing live entertainment and both a silent and live auction. This year, silent auction items will include a 1960s American classic car rental in Palm Springs, a Porsche watch and a BBQ dinner for 20. Live auction items include a Kate Spade Shopping Experience, a nine-course dinner at Wilcox manner for 12, a cooking class for 10 with Chef Debbie Maro of Wood Grill and a completely customizable 5-day/4-night trip to Paris with business class seating on both flights.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and guests are encouraged to dress in Parisian evening attire. Gala VIP sponsors will be invited to arrive early, and there will also be an exclusive area dedicated to them.

For more information about the gala or with interest in becoming a VIP, please contact Chris Bragg, ASF's chief development officer at 949-809-8760 or . For more information about ASF and how to get involved, please visit . To donate directly, click .

is a nonprofit AIDS service organization that has helped more than 7,000 people living with HIV disease in Orange County since 1985. ASF serves the local community impacted by HIV and AIDS by providing food, transportation, housing, emergency financial assistance, counseling, education and preventative services. You can learn more about the organization by visiting . Follow ASF on , and .

