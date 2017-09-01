       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Investment Services & Trading


Artemis Investment Management Limited confirms termination of European Strategic Balanced Fund and Amount Payable to Unitholders

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Artemis Investment Management Limited (the "Manager"), the manager of European Strategic Balanced Fund (TSX: EBF.UN) (the "Fund"), announced that the Fund has been terminated effective today. The Manager also announced that the redemption price for units redeemed on December 30, 2016 was $9.8814 per unit. The same amount will be paid to remaining unitholders on the termination of the Fund. In both cases, these amounts will be paid on or before January 23, 2017 and include an allocation of approximately $1.8018 of taxable capital gains from the Fund.

For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call Artemis Investment Management's investor relations line at (647) 477-4885 or visit our website at .

Contacts:
Artemis Investment Management Limited
Investor Relations
(647) 477-4885



More information:
http://www.artemisfunds.ca



