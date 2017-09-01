AgreeYa Solutions Announces Newest BeatBlip Offering

Best-In-Class Technology Testing Solution Provides Range of New Features

(firmenpresse) - FOLSOM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- -- the industry leader in designing and delivering software, solutions and services for clients from small business to Fortune 500 -- announced the release of its latest BeatBlip unified test automation package. This most recent version of the proprietary software continues to provide the powerful advantages of previous iterations, while adding new capabilities and capacities for organizations to streamline and enhance their testing system infrastructure. New features include:

Ability to mix API and Web UI, or API and Mobile App test steps

Execution Plan Management

Automated UI Change Detection: Alerts users about UI changes to proactively keep test scripts healthy

Seleniun Project Import: Allows to record a test via Selenium IDE and bring it into BeatBlip

Test Drag/Drop; Copy/Paste: Allows users to easily reorganize or clone tests

Shared Tests: Ability to share a test across various test suites to avoid duplicate work

Enhanced Graphical Reports: User can generate multiple graph types around test executions to better visualize data

"The newest BeatBlip deliverable continues to support our growing client needs and exemplifies what we're doing as an organization to stay ahead of the curve," says Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. "Since its launch, BeatBlip has helped organizations manage their IT systems with a reliable solution for software test automation. This newest model adds multiple dimensions and functionalities, which will provide substantial productivity and cost-saving benefits for clients."

BeatBlip software is the most advanced automated testing solution in the marketplace. Organizations rely on BeatBlip innovation for customization, integration and implementation across their IT testing architecture. BeatBlip clients enjoy myriad benefits including:

Up to 50 percent reduction in test cycle time

Measurable saving in overall testing costs

Improved test coverage

Better control and transparency of test activities

Low maintenance

Enhanced efficiency in the use of testing resources

For more information about the latest version of BeatBlip, visit .

AgreeYa is a global provider of software, solutions, and services focused on deploying business-driven, technology-enabled solutions that create next-generation competitive advantages for customers. Headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa employs more than 1,400 professionals across its 15 offices in eight countries. Over the last 16 years, AgreeYa has worked with 200+ organizations ranging from public sector, Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries. AgreeYa's software portfolio includes (intranet and enterprise social collaboration), (desktop-on-cloud), (unified enterprise collaboration and communication suite for mobile), (single window collaboration and communication solution on mobile for 21st century learning), (comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms), (award winning suite of SharePoint web parts and pre-built templates) and (test automation solution). As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides portal, content management, and collaboration on SharePoint, cloud and infrastructure, enterprise mobility, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing, and staffing (IT and risk/compliance) solutions. For more information, visit .

More information:

http://agreeya.com/



AgreeYa Solutions

