       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Hardware


AgreeYa Solutions Announces Newest BeatBlip Offering

Best-In-Class Technology Testing Solution Provides Range of New Features

ID: 516552
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - FOLSOM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- -- the industry leader in designing and delivering software, solutions and services for clients from small business to Fortune 500 -- announced the release of its latest BeatBlip unified test automation package. This most recent version of the proprietary software continues to provide the powerful advantages of previous iterations, while adding new capabilities and capacities for organizations to streamline and enhance their testing system infrastructure. New features include:

Ability to mix API and Web UI, or API and Mobile App test steps

Execution Plan Management

Automated UI Change Detection: Alerts users about UI changes to proactively keep test scripts healthy

Seleniun Project Import: Allows to record a test via Selenium IDE and bring it into BeatBlip

Test Drag/Drop; Copy/Paste: Allows users to easily reorganize or clone tests

Shared Tests: Ability to share a test across various test suites to avoid duplicate work

Enhanced Graphical Reports: User can generate multiple graph types around test executions to better visualize data

"The newest BeatBlip deliverable continues to support our growing client needs and exemplifies what we're doing as an organization to stay ahead of the curve," says Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. "Since its launch, BeatBlip has helped organizations manage their IT systems with a reliable solution for software test automation. This newest model adds multiple dimensions and functionalities, which will provide substantial productivity and cost-saving benefits for clients."

BeatBlip software is the most advanced automated testing solution in the marketplace. Organizations rely on BeatBlip innovation for customization, integration and implementation across their IT testing architecture. BeatBlip clients enjoy myriad benefits including:

Up to 50 percent reduction in test cycle time

Measurable saving in overall testing costs

Improved test coverage

Better control and transparency of test activities

Low maintenance

Enhanced efficiency in the use of testing resources

For more information about the latest version of BeatBlip, visit .

AgreeYa is a global provider of software, solutions, and services focused on deploying business-driven, technology-enabled solutions that create next-generation competitive advantages for customers. Headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa employs more than 1,400 professionals across its 15 offices in eight countries. Over the last 16 years, AgreeYa has worked with 200+ organizations ranging from public sector, Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries. AgreeYa's software portfolio includes (intranet and enterprise social collaboration), (desktop-on-cloud), (unified enterprise collaboration and communication suite for mobile), (single window collaboration and communication solution on mobile for 21st century learning), (comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms), (award winning suite of SharePoint web parts and pre-built templates) and (test automation solution). As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides portal, content management, and collaboration on SharePoint, cloud and infrastructure, enterprise mobility, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing, and staffing (IT and risk/compliance) solutions. For more information, visit .

Leslie Licano


Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.
949.733.8679



More information:
http://agreeya.com/



Keywords (optional):

agreeya-solutions-software-testing, beatblip, ajay-kaul,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/09/2017 - 22:55
Language: English
News-ID 516552
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: AgreeYa Solutions
Stadt: FOLSOM, CA


Number of hits: 33

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Hardware




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.361
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 33
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 144


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z