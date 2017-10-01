A OK Apartment Locators Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary doing business in Dallas

A OK Apartment Locators is celebrating its Twenty year anniversary and reveals some of its big wins and challenges it faced getting this far. More information on the business can be found at www.aokapartmentlocators.com.

(firmenpresse) - [A OK Apartment Locators](http://www.aokapartmentlocators.com) is celebrating their 20th Anniversary, which commemorates Twenty Fulfilling years in business. This is a huge milestone for the Dallas-based Apartment Locator for the Dallas, Texas area. business, which has provided Apartment Locator for the Dallas, Texas area. to Apartment Renting since 1997.



A OK Apartment Locators got it's start in 1997 when co-founder Danny saw an opportunity and an unanswered demand of people needing assistance to find the right apartment in the Dallas area.



One of the earliest challenges A OK Apartment Locators faced was finding an effective training system to rapidly train their agents to help their clients find the perfect Dallas apartment that fits their needs and budgets.



While every business of course faces challenges, some, like A OK Apartment Locators are fortunate enough to enjoy real successes, wins and victories too. Once such victory came when they were voted the top [Uptown Dallas Apartment Locator](http://www.aokapartmentlocators.com/about-us/) for five years straight by the local chamber of commerce..



Danny, Co-Founder at A OK Apartment Locators was also quoted when discussing another big win. One of the high points of A OK Apartment Locators's history so far was having a journalist from the local Dallas paper write a news piece on them, which generated a huge amount of interest from the local renting community and other property managers..



A OK Apartment Locators's Founder, Danny says We're delighted to be celebrating our Twenty Year Anniversary. I believe the secret to getting this far in business today is putting our customers first... without them, we do not have a business. Listening to our customers and hearing what their apartment needs are helps our agents provide a solid service that people love..



A OK Apartment Locators currently consists of 12 employees and has big plans for the upcoming year. This year, the business's main objective is to become the premier Dallas apartment locator service in the entire area. They would like to reach an all time goal of renting 1500 new apartments in the Dallas area including, uptown and downtown Dallas, Texas..





A OK Apartment Locators would also like to thank friends, customers and all its partners for their well wishes on this happy occasion.



More information on the business can be found at http://www.aokapartmentlocators.com





http://www.aokapartmentlocators.com



A OK Apartment Locators

http://www.aokapartmentlocators.com

A OK Apartment Locators

A OK Apartment Locators

http://www.aokapartmentlocators.com

+1-972-818-3456

6227 Palo Pinto Ave.

Dallas

United States

A OK Apartment Locators

Kim Shufelt

Dallas

+1-972-818-3456



