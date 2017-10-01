       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Various


A OK Apartment Locators Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary doing business in Dallas

A OK Apartment Locators is celebrating its Twenty year anniversary and reveals some of its big wins and challenges it faced getting this far. More information on the business can be found at www.aokapartmentlocators.com.

ID: 516557
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - [A OK Apartment Locators](http://www.aokapartmentlocators.com) is celebrating their 20th Anniversary, which commemorates Twenty Fulfilling years in business. This is a huge milestone for the Dallas-based Apartment Locator for the Dallas, Texas area. business, which has provided Apartment Locator for the Dallas, Texas area. to Apartment Renting since 1997.

A OK Apartment Locators got it's start in 1997 when co-founder Danny saw an opportunity and an unanswered demand of people needing assistance to find the right apartment in the Dallas area.

One of the earliest challenges A OK Apartment Locators faced was finding an effective training system to rapidly train their agents to help their clients find the perfect Dallas apartment that fits their needs and budgets.

While every business of course faces challenges, some, like A OK Apartment Locators are fortunate enough to enjoy real successes, wins and victories too. Once such victory came when they were voted the top [Uptown Dallas Apartment Locator](http://www.aokapartmentlocators.com/about-us/) for five years straight by the local chamber of commerce..

Danny, Co-Founder at A OK Apartment Locators was also quoted when discussing another big win. One of the high points of A OK Apartment Locators's history so far was having a journalist from the local Dallas paper write a news piece on them, which generated a huge amount of interest from the local renting community and other property managers..

A OK Apartment Locators's Founder, Danny says We're delighted to be celebrating our Twenty Year Anniversary. I believe the secret to getting this far in business today is putting our customers first... without them, we do not have a business. Listening to our customers and hearing what their apartment needs are helps our agents provide a solid service that people love..

A OK Apartment Locators currently consists of 12 employees and has big plans for the upcoming year. This year, the business's main objective is to become the premier Dallas apartment locator service in the entire area. They would like to reach an all time goal of renting 1500 new apartments in the Dallas area including, uptown and downtown Dallas, Texas..



A OK Apartment Locators would also like to thank friends, customers and all its partners for their well wishes on this happy occasion.

More information on the business can be found at http://www.aokapartmentlocators.com



More information:
http://www.aokapartmentlocators.com



Keywords (optional):

this, getting, faced, more, information, wwwaokapartmentlocatorscom, found, business, challenges, wins,



Company information / Profile:

A OK Apartment Locators
http://www.aokapartmentlocators.com

PressRelease by

Requests:

A OK Apartment Locators
http://www.aokapartmentlocators.com
+1-972-818-3456
6227 Palo Pinto Ave.
Dallas
United States



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/10/2017 - 02:00
Language: English
News-ID 516557
Character count: 2742
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: A OK Apartment Locators
Ansprechpartner: Kim Shufelt Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Dallas
Telefon: +1-972-818-3456

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 09/01/2017

Number of hits: 9

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Various




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.365
Registriert Heute: 4
Registriert Gestern: 33
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 131


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z