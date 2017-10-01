       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Columbus Gold Grants Stock Options

ID: 516560
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Columbus Gold Corp. (TSX: CGT)(OTCQX: CBGDF) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants for the purchase of up to an aggregate of 1,675,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.65 per share until January 9, 2022.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Robert F. Giustra, Chairman & CEO

Contacts:
Columbus Gold Corp.
Investor Relations
(604) 634-0970 or 1-888-818-1364



More information:
http://www.columbusgoldcorp.com



Keywords (optional):

columbus-gold-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/10/2017 - 02:17
Language: English
News-ID 516560
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Columbus Gold Corp.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 15

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.367
Registriert Heute: 6
Registriert Gestern: 33
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 152


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z