HDB Flat Seller Successfully Secures Buyer in Two Days through DIY platform Ohmyhome

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Local real estate platform Ohmyhome sets a stunning new record for Do-It-Yourself property transactions when a HDB flat seller successfully secured a buyer just two days after listing, with the buyer signing off on the Option to Purchase (OTP). Not only is this believed to be the platform's quickest deal to date, it is considered a quick deal in general. A property typically takes close to three months on average to find a buyer.

The 92sqm Housing Development Board (HDB) flat is a 4NG apartment located in Ang Mo Kio, and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The seller then came across Ohmyhome and listed the flat on Thursday, 13 October 2016. The seller received interest from the buyer and arranged the viewing the next day, 14 October 2016. The OTP was granted to the buyer and on Saturday, 15 October 2016, the buyer exercised the OTP, indicating a serious intent to purchase the flat. The price agreed upon is around market rate.

The seller shared, "It has been an easy and smooth process using Ohmyhome to sell the flat and I'm happy I chanced upon it. What's good is that I can simply sign up and post my listing on Ohmyhome for free! Prior to using Ohmyhome, I had engaged an agent to market the property. However, I didn't get any updates from him for two weeks. That's when I decided to try out Ohmyhome. I am surprised at how it helped me speed up the process and take control of my transaction."

Launched in September 2016, Ohmyhome is a real estate platform and a CEA licensed real estate agency which lets users buy, sell or rent HDB flats on their own without any hassle. Ohmyhome connects home-searchers to home-owners directly and for free. All listings are genuine, non-duplicate and easy to browse. Users can ask for free of charge assistance over the Ohmyhome hotline anytime they need. For people who prefer a human touch, affordable additional agent and documentation services are available for a flat-fee, regardless of HDB size or price.

