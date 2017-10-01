âUK DIY Conservatory Company Enjoys Overseas Trade Growth

UK company Direct Conservatories 4U reports a growth in overseas exports, as popularity of do-it-yourself conservatories increases worldwide.

(firmenpresse) - A UK conservatory company has seen a growth in sales to overseas markets, with its DIY conservatories being shipped as far as Japan and the Falkland Islands.



Direct Conservatories 4U designs and produces DIY conservatory kits which homeowners or builders can put together themselves on site using detailed instructions.



The business model has proved so successful in the UK that the Cornwall based company is now shipping more and more units to customers abroad.



Working alongside a partner in France, the company has sold over 150 conservatories to customers in France, Belgium and Luxembourg.



Direct Conservatories 4U has also started supplying the clients of an architectural practice based in Tokyo, Japan. Over the last eighteen months, the conservatory company has sold ten conservatories to customers in Japan.



The furthest unit the company has shipped was to Port Stanley in the Falklands last year, after a direct sale through its UK website.



Mike Jackson, Managing Director of Direct Conservatories 4U, commented: Weve always been very popular with customers here in the UK, but our success overseas has taken us by surprise a little. We never expected it to take off in the way it has. But as the product, service and price are the same, no matter where the customer is based, theres no reason why it shouldnt.



The company has a wide choice of conservatory styles to choose from, including traditional models and modern designs all using the highest quality glass. It also offers a design service which allows each customer to create a conservatory that is perfect for their requirements and their type of property.



Mike Jackson added: It gives us a huge boost each time we receive a foreign order. It shows we have an exceptional product and service to gain custom from such far-flung destinations. It feels great to export abroad and put this Cornish company on the world map.



