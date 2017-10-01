Skin Deep Laser Services is Northern VA's #1 Resource for Laser Skin Resurfacing

Skin Deep Laser Services has announced the launch of their Fractional CO2 Laser Skin Resurfacing Ebook, titled Laser Skin Resurfacing: Youthful, Vibrant Skin Restored! which is available for download on their website.

(firmenpresse) - Skin Deep Laser Services is Northern VA's #1 Resource for Laser Skin Resurfacing



Burke, VA - Skin Deep Laser Services, a laser skin resurfacing and aesthetics clinic in Fairfax County Virginia, just published their free eBook, "Skin Resurfacing: The Good, The Bad and The Beautiful." The book helps their clients, who mainly live in the Northern Virginia area to understand the process and benefits of CO2 Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing for restoring youthful and vibrant skin.



CO2 Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing involves no cutting, no needles and no bruising for clients. It utilizes a fractionated (pixilated) carbon dioxide laser to address imperfections in the skin. The skin resurfacing treatment works by sending a laser beam deep through the layers of the skin, which creates tiny spaced columns in the skin similar to a polka dot print. The skin then repairs those tiny columns by pushing out the old skin and replacing it with new.



By leaving the surrounding skin around each column intact, this leaves healthy skin available which aides in a faster and safer healing process. This activates the skin's stem cells and puts the bodys natural collagen and elastin production on fast-forward, regenerating the epithelial layer on the skin's surface.



This regenerative process of the skin reduces wrinkles, fine lines, scarring, dull skin, age spots, uneven coloration, skin laxity and textural irregularities. The treatment stimulates the skin to continuously produce new collagen for up to six months after the procedure.



CO2 lasers have the longest wavelength of all the lasers currently on the market and being fractionated results in very little risk of complications.



Skin Deep Laser Services provides CO2 Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing services in Burke, Virginia, and the surrounding areas. The free eBook is designed to help educate clients on the laser treatment procedure and ultimately help them make the best decision.





More information on Skin Deep Laser Services and their CO2 Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing services is available on their website at [http://skindeeplaserservices.com](http://skindeeplaserservices.com/), and can be downloaded at [http://skindeeplaserservices.com/laser-skin-resurfacing-ebook/](http://skindeeplaserservices.com/laser-skin-resurfacing-ebook)





More information:

http://skindeeplaserservices.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Skin Deep Laser Services

http://skindeeplaserservices.com/

PressRelease by

Skin Deep Laser Services

Requests:

Skin Deep Laser Services

http://skindeeplaserservices.com/

+1-703-978-7546

9000 Crownwood Ct a

Burke

United States

Date: 01/10/2017 - 05:06

Language: English

News-ID 516564

Character count: 2618

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Skin Deep Laser Services

Ansprechpartner: Skin Deep

Stadt: Burke

Telefon: +1-703-978-7546



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 09/01/2017



Number of hits: 75



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease