C2 Wear Announces Launch of Premium Quality Women's Activewear and Dancewear

For women living life on the go, it's important that their apparel looks great, but is also comfortable and functions well. C2 Wear recently announced the launch of their online store featuring both women's activewear and girl's dancewear lines that are both winning quick praise.

(firmenpresse) - For women and girls living life on the go, it's clearly important that their apparel not only looks great, but is also comfortable and functions well. Enter C2 Wear who are answering the call in this area in a very big way, recently announcing the launch of their online store featuring both their women's activewear and girl's dancewear lines that are both winning quick praise.

Check out C2 Wears full line at: https://c2wear.com/products

It's an active world and for a person to look and feel their best in it, taking part in high energy activity is a must. For both women and girls that makes the need for high quality apparel, that both looks good and performs great a must. C2 Wear is an exciting new fashion company who understand this well, devoted to delivering the best in women's activewear and girl's dancewear in an ever increasing amount of head turning ultra stylish choices. Not surprisingly the new online retailer is off to a very quick start among forward thinking, fashion enthusiasts.

We couldn't be more excited about our launch, commented a spokesperson from C2 Wear. We're passionate about delivering the best in activewear that looks and performs great in the gym, the dance or yoga studio, running or just worn casually to relax and enjoy the comfortable fit and feel our apparel delivers. Our mission is to exceed even the highest customer expectations, for us, it's a better way to run a business.

According to the company, some of their best sellers include highlights like: the Women's Kangaroo Hoodie Sweatshirt; the super stylish Women's T-Shirt Dress; Women's Mesh Leggings; and the very popular Women's Kangaroo Sweatpants. For the kids in-demand choices like the Kids Cropped Hoodie; the Kids Kimono Sleeve Crop Top; Joggers for Kids; and Girls Sports Shorts all of which are becoming more popular nearly everyday.

To help customers make informed buying choices C2 Wear are happy to provide a very well written blog on their company website, breaking down new releases, giving thoughts on fashion trends and making eye opening style suggestions all from fashion experts and insider voices.



Early feedback from customers has been very positive for the new online store.

Tina C., from Washington, recently said in a five star review, I'm very active, I run, take yoga classes and go to CrossFit a few times a week and that means I need apparel that looks good, but that I can also count on to be comfortable and hold up under athletic pressure. I'm happy to say C2 Wear delivers in a big way and I couldn't be more impressed. I've placed two orders so far, love them, and my third is on the way.

For more information be sure to visit [https://c2wear.com](https://c2wear.com/).



Date: 01/10/2017 - 05:09
C2 Wear
Bethesda

