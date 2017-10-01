Country 500 Tickets are in Short Supply, But One Ticket Seller Offers Answers

Industry insiders are predicting the Country 500 music festival to sell out, but one ticket seller says he has the answer.

(firmenpresse) - The Country 500 music festival in Daytona is almost here and country music fans across the country are all holding their breath in hopes that theyll be one of the lucky ones to score tickets to this years festival extravaganza.



Last years Country 500 was so successful that a record number of 75,000 fans attended the three day event. And the reviews and comments after the event all spoke of a great time listening to well-loved bands from across the country.



But most industry insiders predict that this years tickets wont be easy to come by. [Country 500 tickets](http://www.concertbank.com/concerts/country-500-tickets) will likely be sold out quickly after they officially go up for sale tomorrow, says a spokesman from Concert Bank, an online third party ticket seller that specializes in difficult to find concert tickets. And although we have a handful of 3-day passes as of right now, I cant promise theyll last long.



This years festival features groups like Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett, Hank Williams Jr., Martina McBride, Kip Moore, Dan + Shay, Jamey Johnson, Chris Janson, Chase Rice, Travis Tritt, Maddie & Tae, A Thousand Horses, Colt Ford, Easton Corbin Eric Paslay, Kristian Bush, Pat Green, Margo Price, The Swon Brothers, Maggie Rose, Aubrie Sellers, Mark Chesnutt, William Michael Morgan, Mo Pitney, LANco, Asleep at the Wheel, Simba Jordan, as well as other popular country groups.



The 2nd annual Country 500 festival starts on May 26 and runs until the entire Memorial Day weekend until May 28. It will be held at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, and according to Quint Davis, who is the festival producer, Year two of this only-in-Daytona super fest will once again feature something for everyone, from the hottest superstars Blake, Kid Rock, Miranda, Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett, to the most classic of country legends Hank Williams Jr., Martina McBride and the legendary country duo, Brooks & Dunn, who will give a rare performance. A total of more than 30 incredible artists will help create an unforgettable holiday weekend for fans in the magical world that is Daytona International Speedway.





Were offering 3-day [Country 500 general admission](http://www.concertbank.com/concerts/country-500-3-day-pass-tickets/in-daytona-beach/daytona-international-speedway/may-26-2017) tickets for as low as $213, says the spokesman. But we dont expect them to last long as we only have a small supply of them.



About: ConcertBank is an independent online ticket broker that specializes in obtaining premium and sold out sports tickets, concert tickets and theater tickets to events nationwide. Ticket price is dependent on the current market price, which is usually above the face value of the ticket.



Those people interested in getting great seats for upcoming concerts are encouraged to visit the website or call 844-425-0512.





