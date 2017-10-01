Cycle to Work with an Airwheel Intelligent Assist Electric Bike R5

Airwheel intelligent vehicles enjoy high cost performance in the market. People can get one vehicle with less cost than a smart phone. The affordable solution also brings about healthy lifestyle.

(firmenpresse) - Cycling has brought in many benefits, including improved fitness and associated health benefits. If some find bike cycling too exhausting and takes too much time, they can give e-bike cycling a shot. Airwheel has launched an electric assist bike R5 this autumn to encourage office workers to cycle to work. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/817293642226245632



The cost is sometimes what concerns customers most. Actually, Airwheel offers low-income earners a greater opportunity to change the way they travel. The price of Airwheel intelligent is even lower than some smart phones and is absolutely affordable for an average family. The promotion of electric folding bikes is to offer affordable solution to daily commuters, who are tortured by crowded public transportation system. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/811869353377267712



To enhance user experience, Airwheel citizen e-bike R5 has adopted a large 16 inch wheel hub, with special tread patterns and better gripping effect. On different road conditions, it can move stably and freely. The saddle is adjustable for riders with different heights to achieve the most comfortable riding posture. For different people, riding sometimes can be either enjoyable or tiring. Therefore, Airwheel R5 offers three operating modes for daily commuters. The bodybuilding mode, requires riders to pedal to drive the vehicle ahead. It is a way to work out for office workers who lack time to go to gyms. The electricity-assisted mode, is the most labor-saving way, since under this condition, the vehicle is driven by electricity. The vehicle has a 235W powerful hub motor and a Li-ion battery with 214.6wh capacity. It can easily cover the short-distance commuting. The vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 20km/h ideally, enough to run on urban roads. If the two options cant meet the requirements, then there is also a compromised choice, which combines pedaling and power assistance. Riders pedal, with the assistance of the motor. It can reduce the stress of riding and also ensure people work out during the journey.





Cycling to work does both good to physical condition and environment. When people are tired of riding, they can fold the electric moped bike and switch into other means of transportation.



In addition, Airwheel brought its new products C6 motorcycle helmet, C8 Racing helmets, F3 Drone to participate in the 2017 CES, these new products attracted a lot of consumers. These products also represent the future development trends of smart products.



