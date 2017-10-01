Switching Freely between Exercise or Non-sweatiness Experience with an Airwheel Intelligent Electric Assist Bike R5

Airwheel electric assist bike R5 though, adopted with a chain system, is not limited by the its traditional functions.

(firmenpresse) - The commuting distance of dozens of miles is difficult for people to choose a suitable vehicle. Driving is uneconomical and least environmentally friendly. In some area, it is difficult to find a parking lot. It may also take too long and riders may get too sweaty on a regular bike, especially on the way into work. Airwheel then, has launched its electric assist bike R5, which is built on the basis of traditional bike. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/817293642226245632



Airwheel R5 has integrated technological elements into traditional bikes. It can bridge the gap when the commuting distance is far, the journey takes too long, the rider isnt in shape or they cant arrive too sweaty. The powerful hub motor and Li-ion battery are huge strength for the electric moped bike. The 235W powerful hub motor guarantees fluid and continuous acceleration. The vehicle, under the electricity assisted mode, can reach a speed of 20 km/h. The Li-ion battery is light-weighted and safe. It takes less time to get a full charge and the battery, with a USB port, can charge other electronic device.



Since the vehicle can serve as both traditional bikes and e-bikes, riders can choose different operating mode depending on if they want exercise or non-sweatiness. There are in total three operating modes. If riders need to work out during the journey, they should give the bodybuilding mode a shot. The vehicle will then be driven by purely pedaling. Riders can still choose how much to pedal. The power-assistance mode, with half of the rated power output, can assist riders to pedal. There are 0-11 gears for riders to choose depending on their physical conditions. The third option, electricity-assisted mode, will give people an easy ride. The vehicle will be driven by electricity and it delivers a non-sweatiness riding experience. Riders can switch freely between the three operation modes.





Traditional bikes have its merits while Airwheel just carries forward these merits and brings in new elements to meet current needs. Airwheel electric folding bike will share the intelligent fruits with customers.



In addition, Airwheel brought its new products C6 motorcycle helmet, C8 Racing helmets, F3 Drone to participate in the 2017 CES, these new products attracted a lot of consumers. These products also represent the future development trends of smart products.



Comments on this PressRelease