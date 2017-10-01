ProPhotonix Announces Director/PDMR Dealings and Issue of Equity

OTC: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX and PPIR

(Salem, New Hampshire, January 10, 2017) ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX and PPIR), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that is has today issued in aggregate 1,075,000 new common shares of $0.001 in the Company ("New Shares") following the exercise of options as listed below:

Application has been made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is expected that Admission will occur on or around 11 January 2017.

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 84,740,402 common shares, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any common shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of common shares in the Company with voting rights will be 84,740,402. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Opnext), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at .

