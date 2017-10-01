Gemalto Connects China's first Internet Car launched by Banma

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, Jan. 10, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader
in digital security, is partnering with Banma Technologies Co., Ltd for the
production of China's first Internet Car - the Roewe RX5. Banma is a new joint
venture between Alibaba Group and SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (SAIC Motor).
The RX5 leverages Gemalto's Machine Identification Module, MIM(TM) - securing
cellular M2M connections for industrial applications - and features advanced
telematics such as Bluetooth virtual car key, locationing of the vehicle, voice-
command-enabled remote control of in-car functions, and real-time road condition
alerts, etc. The MIM is compliant with the GSMA standards and supports remote
provisioning of any operator's profile.
The Chinese car market is currently the largest and fastest-growing in the
world[1]. In 2015, foreign and domestic car makers sold a total of 21.1 million
passenger cars, up by 7.3% compared to 2014. For 2016, the local connected car
market is expected to generate a substantial revenue of US$7.7 million[2]. With
an estimated compound annual growth rate of 45%, this market is potentially
worth up to US$33.9 million by 2020. Moreover, connected car penetration in
China is projected to triple from 4.8% to 18.1% over the same period.
"The Roewe RX5, empowered by Alibaba's YunOS operating system, is the first mass
produced internet car. It's a breakthrough embodying years of research and
technological innovation," said Alex Shi, CEO of Banma. "It is a product that
demands the most secure and reliable end-to-end connectivity."
"Connected cars mark the beginning of digital transformation across the
automotive industry, paving the way for autonomous vehicles in the near future,"
said Suzanne Tong-Li, President, Greater China & Korea at Gemalto. "Our
expertise and global experience, combined with tried-and-tested secure
connectivity solutions, put us in a sweet spot to help car manufacturers create
smarter and more connected vehicles".
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
[1] Source: Forbes
[2] Source: Statista
