Gemalto Connects China's first Internet Car launched by Banma

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Amsterdam, Jan. 10, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader

in digital security, is partnering with Banma Technologies Co., Ltd for the

production of China's first Internet Car - the Roewe RX5. Banma is a new joint

venture between Alibaba Group and SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (SAIC Motor).

The RX5 leverages Gemalto's Machine Identification Module, MIM(TM) - securing

cellular M2M connections for industrial applications - and features advanced

telematics such as Bluetooth virtual car key, locationing of the vehicle, voice-

command-enabled remote control of in-car functions, and real-time road condition

alerts, etc. The MIM is compliant with the GSMA standards and supports remote

provisioning of any operator's profile.



The Chinese car market is currently the largest and fastest-growing in the

world[1]. In 2015, foreign and domestic car makers sold a total of 21.1 million

passenger cars, up by 7.3% compared to 2014. For 2016, the local connected car

market is expected to generate a substantial revenue of US$7.7 million[2]. With

an estimated compound annual growth rate of 45%, this market is potentially

worth up to US$33.9 million by 2020. Moreover, connected car penetration in

China is projected to triple from 4.8% to 18.1% over the same period.



"The Roewe RX5, empowered by Alibaba's YunOS operating system, is the first mass

produced internet car. It's a breakthrough embodying years of research and

technological innovation," said Alex Shi, CEO of Banma. "It is a product that

demands the most secure and reliable end-to-end connectivity."



"Connected cars mark the beginning of digital transformation across the

automotive industry, paving the way for autonomous vehicles in the near future,"

said Suzanne Tong-Li, President, Greater China & Korea at Gemalto. "Our



expertise and global experience, combined with tried-and-tested secure

connectivity solutions, put us in a sweet spot to help car manufacturers create

smarter and more connected vehicles".



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



Gemalto media contacts:

Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang

North America Europe & CIS Greater China

+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046

philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com





Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki

Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266

ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com







--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Source: Forbes

[2] Source: Statista



Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/159293/R/2069717/777649.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.gemalto.com/



PressRelease by

Gemalto

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/10/2017 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 516580

Character count: 4793

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gemalto

Stadt: Meudon





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease