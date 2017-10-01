China Mobile Selects Nuage Networks Software Defined Networking to Open New Era of Public Cloud

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* China Mobile and Nuage Networks to build a highly-responsive solution that
will scale to meet the needs of a massive deployment of approximately 2000
public cloud servers in the cities of Beijing and Guangzhou
* SDN solution will increase speed of deployments by ten times, while reducing
operating expenses by up to 50%
Espoo, Finland - Nuage Networks, the Nokia venture focused on software-defined
networking (SDN) solutions, today announced that China Mobile (CMCC) has
selected its Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) to implement CMCC's first
commercial public cloud project based on SDN technology.
China Mobile is the largest telecommunications company in China and has been
rapidly expanding its large network of datacenters. CMCC needed a highly
scalable SDN solution with rich services for a massive deployment of
approximately 2000 public cloud servers in Beijing and Guangzhou. Nuage Networks
VSP enables China Mobile to virtualize its multi-tenant datacenter networks and
establish connectivity among computing resources while at the same time
providing more features to customers. As a result, CMCC can implement new
datacenters ten times faster than with physical deployments, and reduce
operating expenses by up to 50%.
This deal strengthens the relationship between China Mobile and Nuage Networks,
building on the deployment last year of Nuage Networks SDN technology in CMCC's
DevOps private cloud architecture.
Nuage Networks VSP Solution Key Facts:
* Enables high-performance, high-stability distributed SDN and policy-based
automation for cloud deployments
* Optimizes and scales datacenter connectivity
* Deployable on hybrid cloud and heterogeneous environments while operating
seamlessly with open-source cloud management systems, hypervisors, and
leading-edge software and hardware
* The datacenter and cloud networking framework of the VSP, Virtualized Cloud
Services (VCS), automates the configuration, management and optimization of
virtual networks, including security services that provide tenant isolation
and access controls to individual applications and workloads
* A centralized policy manager and SDN controller automate configuration and
tuning of network and security devices, accelerating IT tasks, increasing
scale and reducing errors
* The VCS integrates with a broad range of open source reference architectures
and management solutions to deliver virtual networking and automation in a
highly scalable cloud environment
Yu Xiaohan, Head of Customer Business Team, CMCC at Nokia Networks China said
''The successful track record of Nuage Networks' VSP in major operators' clouds
around the world, and our philosophy of building open cloud environments that
avoid customer lock-in, were both instrumental in our ability to win China
Mobile's first open bid for its datacenter SDN. We are excited to assist China
Mobile to build a large-scale, high-performance cloud that includes all of the
features required to meet their customers' needs."
About Nuage Networks from Nokia
Nu-âhj: From French, meaning 'cloud'. Nuage Networks from Nokia brings a
combination of technologies and networking expertise to the enterprise and
telecommunications industries. The Silicon Valley-based business has applied new
thinking to the problem of delivering massively scalable and highly programmable
SDN solutions within and across the datacenter and out to the wide area network
with the security and availability required by business-critical environments.
Nuage Networks, backed by the rapidly growing IP/Optical Networks business of
Nokia has the pedigree to serve the needs of the world's biggest clouds. The
cloud has made promises - the mission of Nuage Networks is to help you realize
them.
For more information, visit Nuage Networks on: www.nuagenetworks.net, read the
latest posts on the Nuage Networks blog http://www.nuagenetworks.net/blog/ and
follow the company on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nuagenetworks.
About China Mobile
China Mobile Limited is a world-leading mobile communications service provider
with the largest mobile subscriber base of about 835 million as of May 2016 and
the largest mobile communications network globally. It has been listed on Hong
Kong and New York stock exchanges. In 2015, the Company was once again selected
as one of the "FT Global 500" by Financial Times and "The World's 2,000 Biggest
Public Companies" by Forbes magazine, and recognized again on the Dow Jones
Sustainability Emerging Markets Index. Currently, the Company's corporate credit
ratings are equivalent to China's sovereign credit ratings, namely, AA-/Outlook
Negative from Standard & Poor's and Aa3/Outlook Negative from Moody's.
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our
connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we
serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and
consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,
services and licensing.
From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging
applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of
technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com
