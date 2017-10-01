China Mobile Selects Nuage Networks Software Defined Networking to Open New Era of Public Cloud

* China Mobile and Nuage Networks to build a highly-responsive solution that

will scale to meet the needs of a massive deployment of approximately 2000

public cloud servers in the cities of Beijing and Guangzhou

* SDN solution will increase speed of deployments by ten times, while reducing

operating expenses by up to 50%



Espoo, Finland - Nuage Networks, the Nokia venture focused on software-defined

networking (SDN) solutions, today announced that China Mobile (CMCC) has

selected its Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) to implement CMCC's first

commercial public cloud project based on SDN technology.



China Mobile is the largest telecommunications company in China and has been

rapidly expanding its large network of datacenters. CMCC needed a highly

scalable SDN solution with rich services for a massive deployment of

approximately 2000 public cloud servers in Beijing and Guangzhou. Nuage Networks

VSP enables China Mobile to virtualize its multi-tenant datacenter networks and

establish connectivity among computing resources while at the same time

providing more features to customers. As a result, CMCC can implement new

datacenters ten times faster than with physical deployments, and reduce

operating expenses by up to 50%.



This deal strengthens the relationship between China Mobile and Nuage Networks,

building on the deployment last year of Nuage Networks SDN technology in CMCC's

DevOps private cloud architecture.



Nuage Networks VSP Solution Key Facts:



* Enables high-performance, high-stability distributed SDN and policy-based

automation for cloud deployments

* Optimizes and scales datacenter connectivity

* Deployable on hybrid cloud and heterogeneous environments while operating

seamlessly with open-source cloud management systems, hypervisors, and

leading-edge software and hardware



* The datacenter and cloud networking framework of the VSP, Virtualized Cloud

Services (VCS), automates the configuration, management and optimization of

virtual networks, including security services that provide tenant isolation

and access controls to individual applications and workloads

* A centralized policy manager and SDN controller automate configuration and

tuning of network and security devices, accelerating IT tasks, increasing

scale and reducing errors

* The VCS integrates with a broad range of open source reference architectures

and management solutions to deliver virtual networking and automation in a

highly scalable cloud environment



Yu Xiaohan, Head of Customer Business Team, CMCC at Nokia Networks China said

''The successful track record of Nuage Networks' VSP in major operators' clouds

around the world, and our philosophy of building open cloud environments that

avoid customer lock-in, were both instrumental in our ability to win China

Mobile's first open bid for its datacenter SDN. We are excited to assist China

Mobile to build a large-scale, high-performance cloud that includes all of the

features required to meet their customers' needs."



About Nuage Networks from Nokia

Nu-âhj: From French, meaning 'cloud'. Nuage Networks from Nokia brings a

combination of technologies and networking expertise to the enterprise and

telecommunications industries. The Silicon Valley-based business has applied new

thinking to the problem of delivering massively scalable and highly programmable

SDN solutions within and across the datacenter and out to the wide area network

with the security and availability required by business-critical environments.

Nuage Networks, backed by the rapidly growing IP/Optical Networks business of

Nokia has the pedigree to serve the needs of the world's biggest clouds. The

cloud has made promises - the mission of Nuage Networks is to help you realize

them.



For more information, visit Nuage Networks on: www.nuagenetworks.net, read the

latest posts on the Nuage Networks blog http://www.nuagenetworks.net/blog/ and

follow the company on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nuagenetworks.



About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited is a world-leading mobile communications service provider

with the largest mobile subscriber base of about 835 million as of May 2016 and

the largest mobile communications network globally. It has been listed on Hong

Kong and New York stock exchanges. In 2015, the Company was once again selected

as one of the "FT Global 500" by Financial Times and "The World's 2,000 Biggest

Public Companies" by Forbes magazine, and recognized again on the Dow Jones

Sustainability Emerging Markets Index. Currently, the Company's corporate credit

ratings are equivalent to China's sovereign credit ratings, namely, AA-/Outlook

Negative from Standard & Poor's and Aa3/Outlook Negative from Moody's.



About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our

connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we

serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and

consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,

services and licensing.



From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging

applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of

technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com



Media Enquiries:

Nuage Networks

Trudy DeWitte

Phone: 973-495-8293

Email: trudy.dewitte(at)nokia.com



Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services(at)nokia.com











