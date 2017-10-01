Bravura Ventures Corp provides an exploration update on the Musgrove Creek and Grew Creek projects



Vancouver, British Columbia - Bravura Ventures Corp. (CSE: BVQ; OTC: BRVVF; FRA: 23B) (Bravura or the Company) is pleased to announce an exploration update for both its Musgrove Creek gold project, near Salmon, Idaho; and its Grew Creek gold project located in the Watson Lake Mining District in southeast Yukon.



Musgrove Creek



Bravura has received significant information from the U.S Forestry Service (Forestry) in Idaho with respect to its recently lodged Plan of Operations. The Forestry reviews and approves exploration permits on the lands they manage with Bravuras Musgrove Project falling under such jurisdiction. Forestry has provided an update with respect to timelines and an internal pathway for the approval process. Bravura believes this to be a significant and positive step forward for Musgrove Creek. The below time frames have been provided by Forestry:



*Timelines are tentative and are subject to change pending outcomes of each checkpoint.



The Plan of Operation will be subject to routine public notice periods. Proposed operations under the application may be conducted over a three year period, thus allowing for a flexible drilling program and one that could span multiple field seasons. Proposed operations include the reopening of a total of approximately 2,045 metres of previously- constructed and reclaimed drill roads, the construction of a total of approximately 470 metres of completely new road, and the construction of a total of 14 drill sites each approximately 6 metres by 12 metres in area. As many as 3 drill holes per site may be drilled at each site, for a possible total of up to 42 holes and 12,800 metres of total drilling.





Bravura will provide an update on any finalized exploration and drill programs for 2017, with any decision by the U.S Forestry on the Plan of Operations application, as and when received.



Grew Creek



Bravura is pleased to inform that the company is well underway with an internal desktop review which will determine best approach for seeking independent professional consultants to assist in the initial exploration phase of the project. A review of all historic geochemistry, geophysics, geology and drill information will combine into a decision on next best steps and scope of work for consultants.



Bravura will also be eligible to make application to the Yukon Mineral Exploration Program (YMEP). The YMEP promotes and enhances mineral prospecting and exploration activities in Yukon. It provides a portion of the risk capital required to locate, explore and develop mineral projects to an advanced exploration stage.



Bravura will provide an update on the detail of the application and final submission towards the end of Q1.



About Bravura Ventures Corp.



Bravura Ventures Corp. is a mineral-exploration resource company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is currently acquiring, and intends to begin exploring, the advanced exploration-stage Gold Projects.



BRAVURA VENTURES CORP.



Forward-Looking Information This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Bravura Ventures Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.









