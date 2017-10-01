Detail Exposure of Airwheel Z5 Personal Urban Smart Electric Scooter

Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter enjoys high popularity since it was launched. Lets have a closer examination of the details of the vehicle.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel Z5 has been launched earlier at 2016 and received a really good word of mouth. Many people might have got one. But for those who havent, the article will share with them the details of the new type of vehicle. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/817292674428334082



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



The outer packing of Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled urban electric scooter has consistently inherited a simple and concise design. The pictures of Z5 in folded and unfolded status are printed on the package. Therefore, consumers will have a clear and intuitive feeling of the product. S shape design of the Airwheel Z5s head makes it safer and more beautiful. In accordance with ergonomics, Z5 allows you to ride more freely. The foldable pedals are more in line with the body's daily standing habit, and reduce the burden on both legs. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/811459423021330432



Though there are some fire accidents caused by defective hover boards which use bargain batteries, chargers and plugs. When people charge the faulty self-balancing scooters unattended, they catch fire or explode. People then devote considerable attention to the battery of Z5. Airwheel Z5 electric standing scooter is equipped with imported lithium battery. The silver battery housing gives a textured feeling. It can be replaced when running out of power. When users change the battery, they only need to turn off the battery switch and disconnect the power cords. The safe performance of the battery and cords are absolutely guaranteed.



Check Airwheel Products Here:

amzn.to/2hoKlIv

amzn.to/2gv20wB



At the bottom of Z5, there are two separate standing pedals. This enables users to adopt the most comfortable riding style. There is a shock migration system which is under the orange cover above the front wheel. With it, the riding journey will be smoother and steadier. Another noticeable and preferable design is the multi-foldable system of Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter. The vehicle can be folded into the minimum size and be stored in car trunks. The weight of 13.15 kg is not so heavy in view of the foldable system and the battery equipped.





Do these details get people expect more of Z5 electric standing scooter? Airwheel Z5 follows the tide of young people: portable and intelligent electric scooter.



In addition, Airwheel brought its new products C6 motorcycle helmet, C8 Racing helmets, F3 Drone to participate in the 2017 CES, these new products attracted a lot of consumers. These products also represent the future development trends of smart products.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/10/2017 - 08:48

Language: English

News-ID 516585

Character count: 3128

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease