Airwheel E3 Folding Smart Electric Bike Adds Spice to Life

For the most part, city dwellers are undertaking sedentary job with no space and time to exercise.

(firmenpresse) - It is obvious that the electric scooter is altering our life bit by bit. Just because of Airwheel intelligent electric scooter, out life is turning more beautiful and convenient. The previous air quality was quite serious. Now the air quality in the city made a great progress. Years ago, the traffic in the city was crowded, whereas the current traffic is rather smooth. This progress and stride as improvement cannot go without Airwheel E3 folding e bike. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/817293642226245632



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel E3 is convenient to life. Airwheel E3 electric folding bike is compact and delicate. Any one, whether male or female, can lift it by hand. Even if he is a child, one could still carry it himself. At the same time, the small size enables it to fit a small space. The motorist could put it into his boot. The foldable function further makes Airwheel E3 backpack e bike smaller. The folding size is 400*353*472mm, as small as a backpack with 12.5kg item weight.



As long as the owner wants to use it, he could carry Airwheel E3 e bike from warehouse and take it into the lift. After he arrived on the ground, it can be used at once. If he chooses to steer the private car, he has to go downstairs to the garage and drive his car out of the garage. It will take some time to find his own car and when he comes back, he need look for parking lot. It is a veritable effort.



On the other hand, Airwheel E3 electric folding bike serves as an outlet to work out. Each day, those who own electric scooters could ride them go home. The ride on Airwheel E3 will go a long way toward building up the body and relaxing the pent-up mind. For the most part, city dwellers are undertaking sedentary job with no space and time to exercise.



All in all, riding Airwheel E3 smart e bike as personal transport, the rider could grasp the commute time to work out and keep shape.





In addition, Airwheel brought its new products C6 motorcycle helmet, C8 Racing helmets, F3 Drone to participate in the 2017 CES, these new products attracted a lot of consumers. These products also represent the future development trends of smart products.



