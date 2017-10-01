PE100+ Association launches online assistant for trenchless pressure pipe installation

Apeldoorn, January 10, 2017 - An online guide that will help civil engineers identify the most suitable trenchless methods for installing PE100 high density polyethylene (HDPE) pressure pipe has been launched by the PE100+ Association. The association, whose aim is to promote a consistent and high level quality in production and use of polyethylene for PE100 pipes, is made up of HDPE producers from around the world.

Trenchless refurbishment of old pipeline with welded PE100 pipes

(firmenpresse) - The pipe designation PE100 is based on the long-term strength of the material, known as minimum required strength (MRS) of at least 10 MPa in accordance to ISO 9080.



The new No-Dig Technical Guide covers new installation and rehabilitation of existing water and gas pipelines using trenchless methods. It was developed by the PE100+ Association in collaboration with co-sponsors TEPPFA (the European Plastic Pipes and Fittings Association); independent Swedish pipe pressure testing institute Exova; UK-based Radius Systems, which offer solutions spanning the entire pipe lifecycle; and Downley Consultants, a provider of global business and engineering consulting services in trenchless technology and geosynthetics.



The online tool guides users through a decision-making process based on the hydraulic capacity and pressure requirements of the pipeline and the physical and geotechnical conditions of the project. It then calculates the diameter and SDR (Standard Dimensional Ratio, the ratio of outside diameter to wall thickness) of PE100 pipe necessary. It also identifies feasible methods for installation of the pipe.



Users of the guide can access in-depth information to help them better understand the capabilities of the various installation methods, as well as practical aspects such as cleaning and inspection, excavation and space requirements, end fittings, and safety. For each method, links are provided to enable the user to contact suppliers of materials and equipment and to find more information about the technologies and their applications.



PE100 pipe is at the heart of water and gas distribution systems all around the world, so it is critical that designers and engineers make the right decisions when they develop projects for new trenchless pipe installations or rehabilitation of old pipelines, says Hans Pierik, president of the PE100+ Association and Global Marketing Manager at SABIC. Our partners and PE100+ have spent a lot of time and effort ensuring that the No-Dig Technical Guide will enable them to make those decisions. This guide will help users decide whether or not trenchless techniques can be used to install PE100 on a specific project, which techniques are the most effective, and what key points need to be considered in using them.





PE100 is the preferred pipe material in small and medium diameter pressure networks in many countries. It is also ideally suited for use with a range of trenchless technologies. Trenchless technologies are often the most efficient and cost-effective, and least disruptive, methods to use.



The Guide is available at: www.pe100plus.com/PE-Pipes/No-Dig-technical-Guide/r1098.html.





About the PE100+ Association

Founded in 1999, the PE100+ Association is an industry organisation of several polyethylene (PE) manufacturers whose objective is to promote consistent quality at the highest level in the production and the use of polyethylene for PE100 pipes. By monitoring the most critical properties of enhanced requirements, the PE100+ Association is able to issue a "PE100+ Quality Materials list" on a regular basis. Members of the association are: Borealis; Borouge; Ineos; IRPC; LyondellBasell; Prime Polymer; SABIC; SCG Chemicals; Sinopec; Tasnee.



PE100+ association is committed to follow EU anti-competition law.

