Introducing Peek  The Revolutionary Recruitment App

2017 looks set to be a year of big, bold career moves - and now, thanks to Peek, theres an app for that.

(firmenpresse) - 2017 looks set to be a year of big, bold career moves - and now, thanks to Peek, theres an app for that.



In a similar style to worldwide smash dating app Tinder, Peek allows users to swipe their way to career matches! Using cutting edge artificial intelligence and machine learning, Peek matches ambitious candidates with their dream jobs  and vice versa.



Whether catering to a seasoned professional, at the start of their career or simply on the lookout for new opportunities, Peek has something for everyone.



The app uses a fresh approach, allowing candidates to cut out the traditional recruitment process altogether and take control of their own career destiny.



No more sending out hundreds of impersonal CVs and waiting for a response  jobseekers can now contact companies searching for candidates just like them without the stress, hassle or fuss traditionally associated with finding a new job.



Employers can look forward to filtered results, ensuring a higher calibre of candidate, and greater interaction with their prospective employees, including the ability to message jobseekers directly and get to know what really makes them tick!



Peek is as effective as it is speedy, helping both candidates and employers to set up their profiles in under three minutes. Once registered, special features include:



-The ability to negotiate with employers and candidates directly, meaning no more waiting for recruiters to send suitable job matches or job seekers their way.



-The new head-hunter tool  matching companies to their ideal candidates in minutes.



-Both full and part-time job listings, giving even greater flexibility to both companies and candidates, so they can be sure to find their own perfect match.



With Peek, candidates can bid for their chosen salary and check their rate against averages for their position and skillset, ensuring nobody is blocked from the process.





Peek will be available to all types of employers from small to large and will cover, permanent, contract and temporary work. It will be available to download in March 2017, but users are advised to beat the rush and pre-register early. Welcome to the Revolution!



About the Company:



Peek is a brand-new recruitment app aimed at revolutionising the recruitment industry by utilising swipe methodology to match job-seekers to their dream jobs and vice versa. The app will be open for business in March 2017 but pre-registration is strongly advised.



Contact:

Aws Ismail, Co-Founder

Company: Peek Recruitment App

Phone: 07931699991 / 02071481129

Address: 391 Kings Road, London, SW10 0LR

Email: hello(at)marc-ellis.com

Website: www.peekapp.co.uk





More information:

http://www.peekapp.co.uk



PressRelease by

Peek Recruitment App

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/10/2017 - 09:43

Language: English

News-ID 516593

Character count: 2989

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Peek Recruitment App



Meldungsart: Finanzinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 94



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease