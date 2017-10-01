Airwheel E6, Unique Smart Electric Folding Bike for Green and Lightsome Travel

The traffic jams hard to avoid at rush hour also troubles the drivers. Airwheel E6 unique e bike can enable riders travel without queuing up on the crowded road.

(firmenpresse) - Driving a private car every day is not the first choice anymore because of more and more congested traffic. Sometimes, they may be stuck halfway by traffic jam for several hours in rush hours and being late is inevitable. Such a phenomenon promotes the high utilization of intelligent electric scooters. The advent of Airwheel E6 folding e bike becomes the blessing to those urban commuters. The bright color is the symbol of youth and energy, which caters for the appetites of the young nowadays. Airwheel E6 is the e bike with light white, which looks smart and youthful. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/817293642226245632



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel E6 folding electric bike designed in X shape, is coupled with car-level Li-ion battery set, light and delicate. Also, an USB port is added to the battery. Other than that, Airwheel E6s main body, saddle, handle bars and pedals can be folded, so that it can be easily carried into buses, subways and trains etc. E6 smart e bike, made of aluminum alloy, is light and portable, letting riders bid farewell to clumsy traditional vehicle. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/814760148107411456



To guarantee the safety of riders, Airwheel E6 also sets up protective mechanism. It adopts electric braking system. The innovative C-AT Vehicle Control System comes into fruition after numerous experiments. It offers optimized initiating mode of vector controller and provides better brake power solution. The safety of riders can be improved greatly. Also, Airwheel E6 intelligent e bike can be connected to your mobile phones. The App, exclusive for Airwheel can be downloaded from its official website: http://www.airwheel.net/home/app . With the App, riders can get known of the scooter in detail to prevent potential dangers.



Check Airwheel Products Here:

amzn.to/2hoKlIv

amzn.to/2gv20wB



Some people may wonder whether Airwheel E6 electric folding bike is electricity-intensive, so it takes a whole day to charge. The truth is on the contrary, the imported lithium battery can be charged in a short time. The electric quantity can be 80% after a 160minutes charging. 200 minutes are costed to charge Airwheel E6 to get rid of the long -time charging. Do not hesitate, owning an Airwheel E6 folding electric bike can makes the travel colorful without the annoying traffic jam.





In addition, Airwheel brought its new products C6 motorcycle helmet, C8 Racing helmets, F3 Drone to participate in the 2017 CES, these new products attracted a lot of consumers. These products also represent the future development trends of smart products.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/10/2017 - 10:11

Language: English

News-ID 516596

Character count: 3158

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease