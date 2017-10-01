SABICS DEDICATED LDPE FOAM GRADES FOR MEAF AND ASIA

Sittard, The Netherlands, January 10, 2017 - Polymeric foams are widely used in numerous areas that encompass building & construction, automotive, packaging, sports & leisure, and more. Enhanced physical properties and excellent foamability of the polymers are key in enabling more efficient material usage and energy savings.

(firmenpresse) - At the beginning of 2016, during the Chinaplas event, SABIC announced the launch of two new dedicated foam grades, SABIC® LDPE HP2024JDF and HP2024NDF, for Middle East, African, and Asian markets for physical extrusion foam. These grades have been successfully adopted by the market. SABIC is committed to the ongoing development of innovative solutions beyond its established foam solutions portfolio, and therefore is additionally launching a new dedicated foam grade, SABIC LDPE HP0824NDF, to broaden the application window for the tapes, seals and underlayment market. The advantages of SABIC LDPE HP0824NDF are the high viscosity, giving good head pressure for uniform and thicker foam thickness, relatively higher resin density for better mechanical strength, and good compression stress as well as resilience.



In foam processing, the product quality and consistency of foam grades, including security of supply, are key requirements for customers. SABICs newly developed dedicated LDPE foam grades will help customers address their specific needs.



Next to SABIC LDPE HP2024NDF and HP2024JDF, a new dedicated LDPE foam grade SABIC LDPE HP0824NDF, will be launched in the beginning of 2017. SABIC LDPE HP0824NDF offers special benefits using various foam production processes such as physical foam extrusion, the chemical cross-linking process, as well as the bun process resulting in lightweight foams. It offers material and energy savings, while retaining or even improving product performance; and it offers benefits in thermal and acoustic insulation, cushioning and protection. SABIC is helping to improve these benefits by enhancements to the physical properties and foamability of the polymers themselves.





All three grades are less sensitive to web-breaks and foam-collapse due to high consistency and a wider operating window compared to existing materials in the market, resulting in a higher material yield during processing. The foams produced give a higher compression strength, better resilience, uniform surface and cell structure, and fewer pinholes, as well as better dimensional stability compared to existing materials. This offers opportunities for material savings during production.





The new dedicated foam grades were developed in the recently opened Foam Innovation Center. Here, SABIC develops new polymer-based solutions that can help the entire value chain become more efficient, more sustainable, and more profitable. SABIC is developing more dedicated LDPE foam grades to provide a wider product portfolio for customers. The centre is equipped with most foam processing capabilities, as well as analytical equipment, enabling SABIC to carry out developments on new foam solutions, technology innovations, and collaborative projects with customers, to reduce material footprint, enable energy and cost reductions, and decrease time to market.



SABIC already has more than 35 years of experience in foams, and a significant share of the market for foamable polyolefins, with foam grades produced in Europe and in Saudi Arabia. SABIC has put in place dedicated global business, marketing and sales teams, together with technical and compliance experts, to offer insights on customized applications and solutions with the most added value. This new set-up will enable a more focused and faster implementation of solutions to meet the needs of customers and partners around the world.



ABOUT SABIC



SABIC is a global leader in diversified chemicals headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We manufacture on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of products: Chemicals, Plastics, Agri-Nutrients, Metals, and Specialties.



We support our customers in identifying and developing opportunities in key end markets such as Construction, Medical Devices, Packaging, Agri-Nutrients, Electrical and Electronics, Transportation, and Clean Energy.



SABIC recorded a net profit of SR 18.77 billion (US$ 5 billion) in 2015. Sales revenues for 2015 totaled SR 148.09 billion (US$ 39.49 billion). Total assets stood at SR 328.22 billion (US$ 87.53 billion) at the end of 2015.



SABIC has more than 40,000 employees worldwide and operates in more than 50 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, we have filed more than 10,960 patents, and have significant research resources with innovation hubs in five key geographies  USA, Europe, Middle East, South East Asia and North East Asia.



The Saudi Arabian government owns 70 percent of SABIC shares with the remaining 30 percent publicly traded on the Saudi stock exchange.



At SABIC, we combine a rich track record of doing what others said couldnt be done, with a deep understanding of our customers. But our true impact is as a partner who can help our customers achieve their ambitions by finding solutions to their challenges. We call this Chemistry that Matters.

Comments on this PressRelease