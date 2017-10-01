ePlay’s PokerVision Network Announces Adam Schwartz Joins Company as Director of Poker Programming



(firmenpresse) -

Host of popular Twoplustwo Podcast joins new TV network to build out program slate



Calgary, Alberta - January 10, 2017 - PokerVision Network (PVN), a wholly owned subsidiary of ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY) today announced that Adam Schwartz has joined the companys broadcast management team as Director of Poker Programming.



Mr Schwartz is an industry icon having successfully competed on the world stage as a professional poker player and for the past 10 years has hosted the Twoplustwo Poker Podcast, a top source of poker news and commentary. He has served as TV broadcasting color commentator for the Canadian Poker Tour on Rogers SportsNet and The Score Television Network.



We are very pleased to have Adam join the PokerVision team as his experience and relationships in the poker and gaming industries will be a major asset as we work towards our national launch, said Malcolm Dunlop, Executive VP of Programming, PokerVision Media. Adam's experience and deep connections with content and the community will help PVN lead the market in great original, reality, and live multi-platform programming and formats



Mr. Schwartz has also consulted with online poker sites and developed and sold a large online poker affiliate marketing business. His ability to engage with poker players and online poker properties as well as create content for multiple platforms makes him an outstanding addition to the organization.



Ive been working in this industry for many years and Im very excited about the opportunity to bring my talents to PokerVision, said Schwartz. Ive reviewed the companys business plan, strategy and goals, Im very familiar with the skill and past successes of executive team and this is a company poised to do great things not just within the poker world but broadcasting in general.



About PokerVision Media



PokerVision Media Inc (PVN), a subdivision of ePlay Digital (EPY.CN), is a Calgary, Alberta based multi-platform media and entertainment company that is redefining the future of sports consumption by bridging poker, gaming, eSports and sports content with unparalleled consumer interactivity. The company is launching with master control, broadcast studios and production facilities in Calgary and Toronto, with plans to open additional facilities across the country with the goal of creating and sourcing the best-possible content that entertains audiences as much as it engages them.



