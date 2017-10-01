New Exploration of Cloud Services - SST and ECCOM to Co-Create 'Ulink'

On December 22, the signing ceremony of Ulink with the theme of Enjoy Collaboration·Connect You and Me Through Cloud co-organized by Shanghai Symphony Telecommunications Co., Ltd and ECCOM Network System Ltd, was successfully held at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Shanghai  Pudong.

(firmenpresse) - On December 22, the signing ceremony of Ulink with the theme of Enjoy Collaboration·Connect You and Me Through Cloud co-organized by Shanghai Symphony Telecommunications Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "SST") and ECCOM Network System Ltd, (hereinafter referred to as ECCOM) was successfully held at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Shanghai  Pudong. The two companies have reached a consensus on further upgrading the products of enterprise intranet voice system to create new collaboration cloud services - "Ulink". Leaders such as General Manager of SST Chun Zhang, President of ECCOM Shimin Song, and Danffer Ni, Vice President of Cisco Systems Greater China and Director of Partner Organization attended the signing ceremony and witnessed the successful signing of the cooperation.



Ulink service is featured by two advantages: reducing operation and maintenance (O&M) complexity and light assets. It will abandon the traditional on-premise mode which was complex in the platform and incapable in O&M, and bring customers an all-round new collaboration service including enterprise intranet IP voice call, collaboration application, video call, and value-added suite. The service is a product focusing on cloud service based on user experience and enterprise business to meet challenges like high cost, time-consuming process, and O&M difficulties in the ongoing upgrade of traditional enterprise intranet voice systems. SST and ECCOM will also provide the most professional operation and maintenance of collaboration system and technical support by the best team in the industry to ensure optimal customer experience.



As the first joint-venture telecom operator in China, SST has been concentrating on providing value-added telecom services to customers, which include not only global one-stop services for multinational businesses in China, but also customized super solutions of forward-looking integrated information network. Therefore, it enjoys certain service advantages in China's telecommunications service market. ECCOM, a long-term partner of SST in China and Ciscos technical partner of the highest grade, has advantages in technology and customer resources in domestic market. Since its establishment in 2000, it has been devoted to providing new IT architecture based intelligent solutions and smart services of full life cycle as a trustworthy comprehensive supplier of new IT services. The cooperation of the two famous brands this time represents a crossover collaboration of SST operational service mode and ECCOMs technology based on mutual trust in former cooperation.





"Todays signing marks our joint efforts with SST on product development, pushing our cooperation up to a higher level. ECCOM will strive to win opportunities in the market with partners and an open mind." said Shimin Song.



From the original enterprise intranet IP voice call to today's communication of "any time any where, the introduction of "Ulink" will stand as an important step for the brands product line layout in 2017. With the continuous development and expansion of the market, SST will commit itself more in providing a more comprehensive service platform for the target enterprises than merely solving the upgrade problems of enterprise intranet IP voice platform. As General Manager Chun Zhang said: "The cooperation will also be a new starting point, from which the future cooperation between the two companies will continue to be deepened. Through working together and learning from each other, we will provide more valuable for services and products in the informatization of enterprise customers.



Media contact

Company Name: Shanghai Symphony Telecommunications Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Summer

Address: 9F, Lujiazui Century Financial Plaza, 258 Jingkang Road, Pu Dong, Shanghai, China

Tel: 18818223648

E-mail: summer.chen(at)shunyagroup.com

Website: http://www.sst.net.cn/en/





More information:

http://www.sst.net.cn/en



PressRelease by

Shanghai Symphony Telecommunications Co., Ltd

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/10/2017 - 10:38

Language: English

News-ID 516600

Character count: 4302

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Shanghai Symphony Telecommunications Co., Ltd



Meldungsart: Finanzinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease