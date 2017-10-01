SpyCrushers Spy Camera Products Earn Top Amazon Reviews

SpyCrushers rep shares five star Amazon customer reviews for a few of their spy camera products.

(firmenpresse) - Geneva, IL - SpyCrushers rep shares five star Amazon customer reviews for a few of their spy camera products.



We have a received great feedback from our Amazon customers for our spy camera and hidden camera products, said Ryan Anderson, President of SpyCrushers. Most of our customers who have left their feedback on Amazon have posted Amazons top customer rating of five and four stars, Anderson continued.



According to Anderson the company presences on Amazon as a seller of spy camera and hidden camera products is favorable. During the brief press conference Anderson shared with the group of attendees Amazon customer reviews for their Smoke Detector Spy Camera , Photo Frame Spy Camera , 808 Car Keychain Camera and 8GB Spy Pen Camera.



The Amazon reviews read by Anderson came directly from each spy cameras actual Amazon detail page. HRDiva wrote a five star Amazon review for the SpyCrushers 8GB spy pen that read, My niece is very much into spy games, accessories, etc., and this was the perfect complement to her collection. At 8 years of age, she had no trouble reading the directions and figuring out how to use it. The pen is nondescript -- looks like any other pen. Charging is relatively easy and it seems to hold the battery life for an extended amount of time. The purpose of this was for fun, not to be used for any other insidious means but it would do the job if necessary!



Another SpyCrushers Amazon customer named Alisa Fuller posted a five star review for the Photo Frame Spy Camera that read, I would definitely recommend this product to other people. It works just as they stated it would. I am purchasing another one for one of my associate's. I love it and nobody can tell it is a camera. Awesome!



Anderson concluded by stating the company continuously receives feedback directly or through their third party sales and distribution channels like Amazon and Ebay.



SpyCrushers spy camera products can be located on Amazon when using the search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.





About SpyCrushers



SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.



Contact:

Ericka Evans

Phone: 317-660-1338

Email: pr(at)spycrushers.com

Website: http://www.spycrushers.com/





More information:

http://www.spycrushers.com/



PressRelease by

SpyCrushers

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/10/2017 - 10:50

Language: English

News-ID 516601

Character count: 2594

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SpyCrushers



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease