juwi and CEE Group continue their partnership: CEE Group acquires a wind farm with a capacity of 19.8 megawatts in Germany from juwi

(PresseBox) - The Hamburg-based CEE Group continues to expand its wind portfolio and is acquiring the Gollenberg wind farm currently under construction in Rheinland-Pfalz. The seller is juwi Energieprojekte GmbH, which is also responsible for the construction stage as general contractor. The wind farm comprises six Vesta V126 turbines. The hub height is 137 m, the rotor diameter is 126 m and the wind farm?s total capacity amounts to 19.8 megawatts (MW). After commissioning, the turbines will supply environmentally friendly power to about 15,000 households each year. The wind farm is expected to be fully connected to the grid at the end of January 2017.

CEE Operations, which manages the CEE Group?s power plant portfolio, will be responsible for commercial operations. juwi Operations und Maintenance GmbH will assume responsibility for technical operations. This is the fifth project that the CEE Group and juwi have implemented jointly.

Detlef Schreiber, the CEE Group?s CEE, says: ?By acquiring Gollenberg, CEE has also managed to continue the growth strategy in the wind segment in Germany in an extremely challenging market environment. Together with our reliable partners, we also intend to continue to grow outside our core markets.?

Michael Class, the juwi Group?s CEO, says: ?The Gollenberg wind farm clearly demonstrates that turbines can be operated profitably in the long term even at so-called low-wind sites thanks to modern inland technology. We are very pleased to have implemented this project with the CEE Group.?

The Gollenberg wind farm increases the CEE Group?s renewables portfolio to about 556 MW. In 2017, CEE?s energy plants will probably produce about 880,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of power from renewable sources.

juwi Group

The juwi group is one of the world?s leading companies in the area of renewable energy. The renewable energy pioneer with a strong regional presence offers project development and EPC services as well as products and solutions for the energy turnaround. Company activities are mainly projects with solar and wind.



The juwi group was established in 1996 in Rhineland-Palatinate/Germany. Since the end of 2014, Mannheim based utility MVV Energie AG has been partner and majority shareholder (63%) of the juwi Group. juwi has about 1,000 employees worldwide, branches on all continents and is actively engaged in various projects all over the globe. Working together with passion to implement renewable energy economically and reliably is what drives us.

So far, juwi has realized more than 900 wind turbines with a total capacity of more than. 2,000 megawatts at more than 150 sites globally. In the solar segment, more than 1,500 projects with a total capacity of around 1,700 megawatts have been designed and constructed. Combined, these energy systems produce around 7.5 billion kilowatt hours of clean energy per year, equalling the annual demand of more than 2.5 million German households. Within the past 20 years, juwi has initiated an investment volume of around seven billion euros to realize these projects.

Project Partners

Financial model review: Taylor Wessing

Legal and tax due diligenc: Taylor Wessing

Technical due diligence: renerco plan consult GmbH

Seller: juwi Energieprojekte GmbH

General contractor: juwi Energieprojekte GmbH

Technical operator: juwi Operations und Maintenance GmbH

Finance partner: Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale

Commercial operator: CEE Operations GmbH

Energy buyer: Direct marketing under the German Renewable Energies Act (EEG): contract partner for the first five years: MVV Energie AG







CEE, whose head office is in Hamburg, is a private equity group that specialises in investing in physical assets and manages assets of about EUR 1.2 billion. Equity investments are made in energy production projects primarily in wind and solar PV as well as in related technology firms. It has entered into a strategic alliance with RWE Innogy to cooperate in technology investments in young companies. CEE?s shareholders are just a few institutional investors and family offices in Germany with a long-term interest in the market for investments in renewables and physical assets. CEE is managed by Lampe Equity Management GmbH, which is owned by Bankhaus Lampe KG and which has more than ten years of experience in financing real assets. More information is available at: www.cee-group.de





Company information / Profile:

CEE, whose head office is in Hamburg, is a private equity group that specialises in investing in physical assets and manages assets of about EUR 1.2 billion. Equity investments are made in energy production projects primarily in wind and solar PV as well as in related technology firms. It has entered into a strategic alliance with RWE Innogy to cooperate in technology investments in young companies. CEE?s shareholders are just a few institutional investors and family offices in Germany with a long-term interest in the market for investments in renewables and physical assets. CEE is managed by Lampe Equity Management GmbH, which is owned by Bankhaus Lampe KG and which has more than ten years of experience in financing real assets. More information is available at: www.cee-group.de





PressRelease by

CEE Group

Date: 01/10/2017 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 516602

Character count: 4709

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CEE Group

Stadt: Hamburg / Wörrstadt





Number of hits: 8



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease