Optegra, UKs leading Eye Health Care Group announces £500 New Year Discount

Waking up to a perfect 20/20 vision can now be a reality in 2017. Optegra, the leading eye care group in the UK has announced a price reduction of £500 on its Laser Eye Surgery and Lens Replacement procedures.

(firmenpresse) - Waking up to a perfect 20/20 vision can now be a reality in 2017. Optegra, the leading eye care group in the UK has announced a price reduction of £500 on its Laser Eye Surgery and Lens Replacement procedures. This special New Year offer is available on any LASEK, LASIK, SMILE and Lens replacement treatment when booked by January 31, 2017.



The limited time, nationwide offer is available across Optegras seven purpose-build eye hospitals in Birmingham, Hampshire, London, North London, Manchester, Surrey and Yorkshire as well as state of the art eye clinics across the country.



For patients still contemplating vision correction, Optegras complimentary nationwide open evenings provides the perfect opportunity to hear from Optegras dedicated consultants, ask questions, learn about their innovative procedures including laser eye surgery , refractive lens exchange & cataract. During these open evenings, a guided tour of the state of the art specialist eye hospital is also provided along with refreshments. To view upcoming opening evenings and book a place in advance click on the link here



Optegra Eye Health Care has been looking after the eye health of UK for 10 years. With over 1 million eyes treated, Optegra is the most trusted provider of A-Z ophthalmic services in the UK. Optegra brings together leading edge research and medical expertise, state-of-the-art surgical equipment and top ophthalmic surgeons to offer excellent clinical outcomes in laser vision correction, refractive lens exchange, cataract removal and oculoplastics procedures all carried out in five-star patient facilities.



Offering free initial consultation on many treatments with no deposit required, patients looking for A-Z of eye health care need not look any further. Patients can also avail of flexible finance options including 48 months 0% interest free facility.



To find out why Optegra is UKs most trusted eye health care group recommended by GPs & leading optometrists, its wide range of treatments and money saving New Year special, visit www.optegra.com or call 0808 178 2815 Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 9am-4pm.





For media enquiries contact Tukshad Engineer  Head of Digital at Optegra - 0755 499 4155 | tukshad.engineer(at)optegra.com



About Optegra Eye Health Care



Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services in the UK, China, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany. Optegra operates 23 eye hospitals and clinics and brings together leading edge research and medical expertise, state-of-the-art surgical equipment and top ophthalmic surgeons renowned for their areas of expertise to offer excellent clinical outcomes in laser vision correction, refractive lens exchange (Clarivu), cataract removal, AMD, vitreoretinal and oculoplastics procedures all carried out in five-star patient facilities.



Optegra Eye Health Care operates seven dedicated eye hospitals based in Birmingham, Central London, Hampshire, Manchester, North London, Surrey and Yorkshire. For more information please visit www.optegra.com



Contact:

Tukshad Engineer, Head of Digital at Optegra

Company: Optegra Eye Health Care

Phone: 0755 499 4155

Address: Surrey Research Park, The Surrey Research Park, 10 Alan Turing Rd, Guildford GU2 7YF, United Kingdom

Email: tukshad.engineer(at)optegra.com





More information:

http://www.optegra.com



PressRelease by

Optegra Eye Health Care

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/10/2017 - 11:21

Language: English

News-ID 516605

Character count: 3676

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Optegra Eye Health Care



Meldungsart: Produktankündigung

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease