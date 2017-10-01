OKI launches E-64s  new addition to the ColorPainter Premium Family

E-64s  a cost effective, high-precision, wide-format printer that is easy to use and opens up new revenue-streams for print businesses

(firmenpresse) - Egham, 10th January, 2017  OKI Europe Ltd has launched its new ColorPainter E-64s as the new model in the renowned ColorPainter family of professional printers. These cutting-edge devices are setting new standards in high-quality, large-format printing for signage, graphics and interior decoration businesses.



The competitively priced, 64-inch, wide format ColorPainter E-64s is equipped with ColorPainter technology that has already proved highly-effective in the M-64s and the H3-104s, providing premium performance, high levels of precision and amazing ease-of-use while fully supporting entry-level, environmentally-friendly printing.



The ColorPainter E-64s is a remarkable printer offering print businesses affordable entry to very profitable, high-precision, wide-format printing on a large spectrum of media which may have previously been unattainable said Frank Jänschke, General Manager Marketing, Wide Format Printers, OKI Europe Ltd. As an advanced and extremely versatile printer, packed with functionality, it successfully meets all the requirements in a field where commercial opportunities are expanding but must be seized quickly and effectively in order to maximise revenue.



Using OKIs high-pigment ECO solvent SX ink, the ColorPainter E-64s delivers the optimum level of colour for high-quality indoor and extra-durable outdoor applications at all print-speeds. Its low costs of adoption and ability to handle a wide range of media make the E-64s the ideal choice for every user of large-format printers seeking an agile solution. Impressive results are achieved whether printing on back or front-lit materials, technical textiles, wallpaper, canvas, hard PVC, banner, vinyl and many other types of media. This printer has the versatility to open up a huge range of new commercial possibilities.



It includes proven technologies from higher-end models designed to ensure optimum results, including automatic printer adjustments using optical colour sensors, Smart Pass 4, Smart Nozzle Mapping 3 and Dynamic Dot Printing, as well as H3-series features such as the Safe Scanning System.





For printing indoors, where electro-static materials are often used, an optional ionizer supports outstanding print output. Added to this, the ColorPainter E-64s user-friendly construction and functionality ensure that managing and handling the printer from preparation to operation, right through to maintenance, are remarkably convenient and easy.



The ColorPainter E-64s retails at 12,990; this price includes take-up unit, ONYX RIP Center and two year warranty including print heads without nozzle shot or production restrictions.





About OKI Europe

OKI Europe Ltd is a division of OKI Data Corporation, a global business-to-business brand dedicated to creating cost effective, professional in-house printers, applications and services which are designed to increase the efficiency of todays and tomorrows businesses.



The company is well-established as one of Europes leading printer brands, in terms of value and units shipped. For over 60 years OKI Europe has been delivering advanced printing solutions worldwide, introducing ground-breaking technologies that support the needs of businesses large and small. Our pioneering development of digital LED printing technology has placed OKI at the forefront of the market in delivering high-definition, eco-friendly printing devices.



In addition to a vast portfolio of award-winning printers and MFPs, OKI offers a range of services to help optimise print and document workflows. This, together with an integrated suite of software technologies and tools, can help businesses take control of their print and document costs in a secure environment, whether office based, mobile or in the cloud.



Today OKI Europe employs approximately 1,000 people in 21 locations (sales offices and production sites) and is represented in 60 countries throughout the EMEA region.



Visit www.oki.com/eu for further information.



OKI Europe Ltd Wide Format Division distributes precision-engineered wide-format printing systems specifically for the sign, graphics, CAD and GIS markets that provide industry-leading productivity and image quality. With an EMEA wide network of authorised distributors and dealers OKI Europe Ltd provides complete printing solutions including wide-format printers, inks, media, software, installation, support, knowledge and training.



Visit Large Format Printers at http://www.oki.com/eu/printing/products/largeformat/ for additional information.



OKI Data Corporation is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., established in 1881 and Japans first telecommunications manufacturer.

