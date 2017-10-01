       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Australian WiFi upstart appoints EMEA Sales Director

(firmenpresse) - London, UK January 10, 2017  Encapto WiFi announced today the appointment of Chris Evans as EMEA Sales Director, marking a significant expansion for the Australia based company. The appointment follows a string of successes and increasing levels of interest in its WiFi management platform in the UK and across the region.

Evans brings a wealth of business, technical and sales experience to the role having worked in senior sales roles for Ruckus Wireless since 2011. His first encounter with Encapto came as the Ruckus Australia Southern Region Sales Manager and he has been enthusiastic about the products potential to transform the WiFi onboarding experience ever since.

The Encapto team has a WiFi service provider background, so they know what people are using WiFi for and the challenges they face across all sorts of different contexts. That is what really sets the company and the product apart, said Evans.

Encapto WiFi provides network owners  from telcos to café WiFi providers  the ability to understand and engage with WiFi users in a way that suits their business needs. Offering user authentication methods from social media, survey registration, and password protection, through to integration with membership databases and telco backend systems, Evans sees the Encapto proposition as highly compelling across EMEA markets.

Here you have mature economies trying to improve their customer user journeys and streamline their operations, said Evans. And at the same time, you also have the developing world, where service providers big and small are using WiFi as the vehicle to connect literally billions of previously unconnected customers.

Encapto works in all of these contexts to help providers control, manage, onboard, monetise and engage with their customers, said Evans.

Evans first job will be to cement relationships with existing customers across the region, according to Encapto CEO, Darryl Clarke. He will then focus building a team which can service the needs of the UK and beyond and on raising awareness of the platform amongst key user groups in the retail, hospitality, telco and stadia sectors.



Were really excited to have Chris on the Encapto team. Theres plenty of work to do and his understanding of the local and global market and of WiFi technology means he can really communicate Encaptos value proposition and help address some big issues for WiFi service providers in the EMEA region, said Clarke.

Chris will be based in London and supported by local sales engineers to ensure a high level of support and engagement to the growing legion of Encapto resellers, service providers and end users.



