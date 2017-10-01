Confirmit delivers mobile survey experiences anywhere with Confirmit AskMe

Innovative new app maximises mobile feedback opportunities regardless of connectivity

Terry Lawlor, Confirmit

(firmenpresse) - London, UK and Oslo, Norway and New York, NY: 10 January 2017: Confirmit has launched Confirmit AskMe, a mobile survey app that allows participants to respond to Voice of the Customer, Voice of the Employee and Market Research surveys wherever and whenever it suits them  even without an internet connection.



Confirmit AskMe has been designed to address the ongoing challenge of survey participation by targeting the rapidly increasing population of consumers and business users who rely on smartphones as their internet tool of choice. It provides a flexible way to capture rich multimedia and text-based feedback via a single survey link, allowing respondents to choose completion online or offline by downloading the app.



Martin Fearnley, Information Innovation Manager at NHBC said: As the UKs leading independent standard-setting body for new homes, we need to provide our advisors and our customers staff with tools that can record timely, accurate data about the building sites theyre assessing. Confirmit AskMe is the ideal tool for this as not only can our people complete reports regardless of internet connectivity, but theyre able to submit photos to back up their comments, and the app automatically captures geolocation data so we know that the data provided reflects the correct site. This all then comes together to provide benchmark KPIs for the industry.



Terry Lawlor, EVP Product Management at Confirmit explains: Confirmit AskMe adds yet another layer of flexibility to the Confirmit suite of solutions. It delivers even greater opportunities for insight, whether you are running a VoC programme that requires in-store offline surveys, a VoE survey that employees can complete in any location, perhaps during breaks or on their journey to work, or a Market Research study requiring respondents to access surveys multiple times, on the move, or from remote locations.



Confirmit AskMe can be used for any type of feedback programme and by any respondent, including those with limited connectivity or those who need to complete surveys over a period of time. Multimedia feedback can be captured and stored offline, and then synchronised when connectivity improves, providing a richer layer of insight for feedback captured on the move.





As well as increasing response rates through simple and flexible access, organisations can brand the Confirmit AskMe app to suit their own look and feel, boosting brand engagement and awareness. In addition, no extra design or integration work is required as Confirmit AskMe works seamlessly with organisations existing Confirmit Horizons environment.



Lawlor concludes: Mobile has quickly moved beyond its designation as a channel to a full-blown catalyst for digital business transformation, with statistics showing that smartphones have overtaken laptops as the number one device for UK and US internet users.



As a result, mobile users are increasingly critical to understanding how people discover, explore, purchase and engage with brands today. Organisations running VoC, VoE and MR programmes simply cannot ignore the need to offer flexible mobile feedback methods to capture and understand the wealth of insight that can be shared by the mobile population.



Confirmit AskMe is available now on Android and iOS and can be distributed at no cost by Confirmit customers on App Store or Google Play.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Confirmit-delivers-mobile-survey-experiences-anywhere-with-Confirmit-AskMe



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Confirmit is the worlds leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Voice of the Customer, Voice of the Employee, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Chengdu, Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmits software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, Salvador, and Tokyo.



Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Airways, British Standards Institution, Copart, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, JTN Research, KeepFactor, Morehead Associates, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, Sony Mobile Communications, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Andrea Burton

Indigo River

andrea(at)indigo-river.co.uk

M: +44 (0)7796 368669



Melanie Oxford

Indigo River

mel(at)indigo-river.co.uk

M: +44 (0)7515 632065



Date: 01/10/2017 - 11:50

Language: English

News-ID 516608

Character count: 3582

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease