2016 ICT Investment Trends in Financial Markets Enterprise

Financial institutions are increasingly turning to disruptive ICT solutions such as cloud computing to keep up with the demands of a globally integrated marketplace. Additionally, the shifting business paradigms of the digital empowered market and the growing demand for ICT governance and new regulatory requirements, is driving the ICT investments among institutions.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 10, 2017: Today, with the enhancement in technology, more people are getting advantage all across the world. A number of organizations are now searching for different ways to improve their business efficiency. To explore one of the important fragments of an organization, financial markets has been focused in a research report added to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH). The title of the report is ICT investment trends in financial markets; Enterprise ICT spending patterns through to the end of 2016 which offers an in-depth scenario of the current global market along with future growth prospects. Research analysts have estimated that the market will grow steadily until 2016.



Financial institutions are increasingly turning to disruptive ICT solutions such as cloud computing to keep up with the demands of a globally integrated marketplace. Additionally, the shifting business paradigms of the digital empowered market and the growing demand for ICT governance and new regulatory requirements, is driving the ICT investments among institutions. Financial institutions are also using ICT to design products and services that can improve their workforce productivity and are efficient for their end-users.



Key Findings.



Financial market institutions are looking to increase their investments in software in 2015, compared to 2014, to reduce operating overheads, and improve the quality and timeliness of their services.



Financial market institutions have started shifting their existing business processes to newer enterprise applications such as customer relationship management (CRM), HR management and financials, to adapt swiftly as well as respond to changing digital channels, and improve their business agility.



Trade/ payment automation forms a critical component to the success of the financial institutions, and they are making the largest investment in this operational function in 2015, to facilitate the easy execution of repetitive trading and payment processes.



Synopsis



ICT investment trends in financial markets presents the findings from a survey of 147 financial market institutions regarding their Information & Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how financial market institutions currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.





