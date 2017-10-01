Retail Banking Country Snapshot Current accounts: Italy 2016

Market for financial products in Italy is less concentrated than in other countries. With the exception of Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, few providers have a significant market share. Across all products, the branch is still the key acquisition channel, although online is making inroads in the savings market.

12207

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 10, 2017: The latest report focusing on the Banking Market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Banking Market. It is entitled as Retail Banking Country Snapshot: Italy 2016.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=909442



The market for financial products in Italy is less concentrated than in other countries. With the exception of Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, few providers have a significant market share. Across all products, the branch is still the key acquisition channel, although online is making inroads in the savings market. Mobile banking is still in its infancy, although a few providers are introducing mobile onboarding, and high smartphone ownership rates bode well for future adoption.



Key Findings



- Every one of the main current account providers in Italy barring ING has a negative NPS rating, with BNP Paribas and UniCredit the weakest performers.

- Only around half the proportion of post-families use mobile on a weekly basis compared to other segments.

- Consumers are concerned with being treated honestly by the brands they use, as well as using companies that have established track records.



Synopsis



Retail Banking Country Snapshot: Italy 2016 reviews the retail banking sector in Italy, with a particular focus on the current account, savings, mortgage, and personal loans markets. It includes both market-level data and insight from our global Retail Banking Insight Survey.



The report offers insight into:



- How consumers in Italy take out and use their financial products, and how this has changed in recent years.

- Which providers dominate the current account, savings, mortgage, and loan markets, and what factors persuaded their customers to choose them.

- The extent to which consumers are using online and mobile channels to research, take out, and use their financial products.





Browse Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/retail-banking-country-snapshot-italy-2016-report.html



ReasonsToBuy



- Future proof your strategy with market sizing, forecasts, and analysis of key developments currently affecting the Italian retail banking sector.

- Target consumers with inside knowledge of their true behaviors and attitudes, with detailed analysis from our proprietary insight.

- Learn about the impact new entrants and distribution channels will have on the market.





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/retail-banking-country-snapshot-italy-2016-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.



PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

Contact



90 State Street,



Albany, NY 12207,



United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)



Tel: +1-518-621-2074



Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com



Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Date: 01/10/2017 - 12:13

Language: English

News-ID 516612

Character count: 3034

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 5186212074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 10.01.2017



Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease