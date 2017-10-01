Trends to Watch in Global Wealth Management Forecast Report Till 2017

Wealth management industry has been undergoing transformation since the financial crisis, and 2017 will be another year marked with changes to business models and the way providers interact with clients.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 10, 2017: The latest report focusing on the Banking Market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Banking Market. It is entitled as 2017: Trends to Watch in Global Wealth Management.



The wealth management industry has been undergoing transformation since the financial crisis, and 2017 will be another year marked with changes to business models and the way providers interact with clients. Many trends observed in 2016 will continue over the next 12 months, with regulation and its costs affecting the financial performance of competitors, and market volatility (often fueled by surprising turns in the geopolitical landscape) keeping portfolio managers busy. Yet 2017 will also be a year of opportunity for competitors that embrace the change and succeed in those areas of the market where growth can be achieved.



Key Findings



- As market volatility persists, managing the level of investment portfolio risk and clients expectations in terms of returns will be more important than ever.

- While the European industry is aware of the updated Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II), most wealth managers remain uncertain about its effects on the market.

- Regtech solutions are another reason for incumbents to partner with fintech startups. Block chain technology can also be more widely adopted if compliance is ensured.

- Purely digital wealth management is not a proposition that will appeal to all HNW investors, but providers will continue to target carefully selected audiences with new robo-advice platforms.

- Smaller and local providers will gain market share in the global wealth management space.

- M&A activity in mature economies will be driven by competition for the client portfolios of aging independent financial advisors (IFAs) who are approaching retirement.





Synopsis



This report informs wealth managers and their strategy teams of the key developments emerging across the industry and how best to respond to these changes. The report examines developments across a number of key areas, from regulation, to product and service trends, to asset allocation drivers. Specifically, the report:



- Analyzes the impact of regulatory developments on the industry, looking in particular at MiFID II in Europe and tax amnesties across the world.

- Discovers how wealth managers can benefit from the emerging regtech sector and how this may affect the adoption of block chain.

- Considers the opportunities in targeting internationally active clients, as well as defining the target audience for robo-advisors.

- Assesses the impact that newly developed investment products, such as exchange-traded mutual funds (ETMFs) can have on clients demand for alternative and innovative solutions.

- Examines the potential growth and M&A opportunities offered by aging IFAs, as well as the divestment activity of global players.

- Reviews the latest asset allocation trends and what is driving the growth of equities and alternative investments in particular.

- Draws on our 2016 Global Wealth Managers Survey of 324 executives to provide fact-led insight.



ReasonsToBuy



- Understand the key trends impacting the wealth management industry in 2016 and how to respond.

- Get ready for the advent of the OECDs Common Reporting Standard, and find out how your business needs to prepare.

- Discover how HNW asset allocation preferences are set to evolve in 2016 and how to respond.

- Gain an insight into the impact of digital disruption across the wealth management value chain and advice on how technology could help your business.





