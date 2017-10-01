United States Hair Colorants Market Analysis 2010-2020 Growth and Forecast Analytics

United States of America represents the largest market for hair care products under the personal and beauty care segment. Despite being huge, the US has exhibited an aggregate growth not befitting a large market. Saturation of products and high competition in parallel with a number of other economic factors have resulted in a YoY growth that is much lower in its other emerging counterparts.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 10, 2017: The latest report focusing on the Haircare Market has been recently added to the online database of Market Research Hubs repository. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Personal care Market. It is entitled as Hair Colorants (Haircare) Market in United States of America - Outlook to 2020: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics.

Hair Colorants - products that change a person's hair color. Includes all bleachers, highlights, lowlights, permanent colours, semi-permanent colours, tone-on-tone colorants and natural hair dyes such as henna, mehendi and others. Hair Colorants (Haircare) Market in United States of America - Outlook to 2020: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Hair Colorants market of United States. The research handbook provides the up-to-date market size data for period 2011-2015 and illustrative forecast to 2020 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Hair Colorants and its variants Bleachers, Highlights/Lowlights, Permanent Colorants, Semi-Permanent Colorants, Tone-On-Tone Colorants and Other Hair Colorants. Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of United States and Volumes are represented in M Units.



Key Findings

- Overall Hair Colorants (Haircare) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2011 to 2020. - Sales Value and Volume analytics for variants of Hair Colorants; Bleachers, Highlights/Lowlights, Permanent Colorants, Semi -Permanent Colorants, Tone -On -Tone Colorants and Other Hair Colorants

- Value terms for the top brands. - Distribution channel sales analytics from 2012 -2015.



Synopsis

Hair Colorants (Haircare) Market in United States of America - Outlook to 2020: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Hair Colorants market of United States. The research handbook provides the up-to-date market size data for period 2011-2015 and illustrative forecast to 2020 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Hair Colorants and its variants Bleachers, Highlights/Lowlights, Permanent Colorants, Semi-Permanent Colorants, Tone-On-Tone Colorants and Other Hair Colorants. The research handbook also provides analytics on Sales by Brands and by Distribution Channel.





Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2012 to 2015 and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.



The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to United States of America's Hair Colorants (Haircare) market. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting. This is an on-demand research handbook and will be delivered within 2 working days (excluding weekends) of the purchase.



Note: Certain content / sections in the research handbook may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.



- Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Hair Colorants (Haircare), market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them. - Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends. - Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns. - Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.





