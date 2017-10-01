       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Equipment


Precision Drilling Announces Management Changes

ID: 516620
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Precision Drilling Corporation (TSX: PD)(NYSE: PDS) ("Precision" or the "Corporation") announced today that Niels Espeland, President, International has retired from the Corporation effective immediately. Mr. Espeland will continue to advise Precision as a consultant on an ongoing basis.

Mr. Espeland has worked in the international oilfield service industry for over 35 years and with Precision for the past five years. Throughout his career with Precision, Mr. Espeland has led our international group and has been instrumental in our growth in the Middle East and Latin America.

"During his five year tenure with Precision, Niels leveraged his vast international knowledge, experience and relationships to accelerate our High Performance, High Value international growth strategy. On behalf of Management and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Niels for his many contributions to the success of Precision and wish him the very best in his retirement," said Kevin Neveu, President and CEO.

Mr. Gene Stahl, President Drilling Operations, will now assume full responsibility for Precision's global drilling operations.

About Precision

Precision is a leading provider of safe and High Performance, High Value services to the oil and gas industry. Precision provides customers with access to an extensive fleet of contract drilling rigs, directional drilling services, well service and snubbing rigs, camps, rental equipment, and wastewater treatment units backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.

Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Precision is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PD" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "PDS".

Contacts:
Precision Drilling Corporation


Carey T. Ford
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
403.716.4566
403.716.4755 (FAX)
Website:



More information:
http://www.precisiondrilling.com/



Keywords (optional):

precision-drilling-corporation,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/10/2017 - 11:00
Language: English
News-ID 516620
Character count: 2465
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Precision Drilling Corporation
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 26

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Equipment




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.383
Registriert Heute: 22
Registriert Gestern: 33
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 265


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z