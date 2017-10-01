Handpicked Palos Verdes Peninsula Properties Real Estate Listings

(firmenpresse) - Palos Verdes, California  Selling a home or finding your dream home can be a difficult decision process. Thats where We Sell Properties comes into play. We Sell Properties offers personalized real estate and property search services based on the clients needs. The company, We Sell Properties, now in the most able hands of Christophe Moerman, takes pride in offering personalized real estate services for clients with different budgets and varied property needs.



We pride ourselves of our boutique level service. The difference between our service and others is like staying at a boutique hotel that fits you personally and demands, compared to overnighting at a me too chain hotel that just gets you through the night says Christophe, an MBA grad from Boston University and former global big data consultant with over 15 years of experience in real estate which includes development, investment and consultancy.



With the use of Sothebys global branding, unsurpassed digital exposure and preferred partnership marketing, We Sell Properties successfully connects sellers and buyers both locally and globally. We Sell Properties also invests heavily in photograpy and videography to bring the sentiments of a home to life, capturing the heart of the home and creating an emotional bond with buyers. Through the combination of extensive market data analysis and local market expertise We Sell Properties pinpoints the correct market value which helps, buyers, sellers and investors alike. Lastly, Christophe Moermans global experience negotiating multi-million dollar transactions with senior executives around the world combined with his international background provides him with an extra edge over other competitors.



