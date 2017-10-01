       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Handpicked Palos Verdes Peninsula Properties Real Estate Listings

Find or Sell a Home, Search for Properties, Check Property Value and Calculate Your Mortgage - All in One Place

ID: 516630
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Palos Verdes, California  Selling a home or finding your dream home can be a difficult decision process. Thats where We Sell Properties comes into play. We Sell Properties offers personalized real estate and property search services based on the clients needs. The company, We Sell Properties, now in the most able hands of Christophe Moerman, takes pride in offering personalized real estate services for clients with different budgets and varied property needs.

We pride ourselves of our boutique level service. The difference between our service and others is like staying at a boutique hotel that fits you personally and demands, compared to overnighting at a me too chain hotel that just gets you through the night says Christophe, an MBA grad from Boston University and former global big data consultant with over 15 years of experience in real estate which includes development, investment and consultancy.

With the use of Sothebys global branding, unsurpassed digital exposure and preferred partnership marketing, We Sell Properties successfully connects sellers and buyers both locally and globally. We Sell Properties also invests heavily in photograpy and videography to bring the sentiments of a home to life, capturing the heart of the home and creating an emotional bond with buyers. Through the combination of extensive market data analysis and local market expertise We Sell Properties pinpoints the correct market value which helps, buyers, sellers and investors alike. Lastly, Christophe Moermans global experience negotiating multi-million dollar transactions with senior executives around the world combined with his international background provides him with an extra edge over other competitors.

To know more visit http://wesellproperties.com/

About http://wesellproperties.com/

We Sell Properties http://wesellproperties.com/ based at Rolling Hills Estates, California is a real estate company with 15+ years experience in real estate consultancy, development and investment.



Contact
Christophe Moerman
Company: We Sell Properties
Address: 608 Silver Spur Rd. #103, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
Phone: 310-303-2921
Website: http://wesellproperties.com/



More information:
http://wesellproperties.com



Keywords (optional):

we-sell-properties,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: AndrewBrown
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/10/2017 - 12:27
Language: English
News-ID 516630
Character count: 2423
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: We Sell Properties

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 23

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.383
Registriert Heute: 22
Registriert Gestern: 33
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 265


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z