Southern Lithium Addition to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Canada -- Southern Lithium Corp. (TSX-V: SNL) (FSE: SL5) ("Southern" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Clive H. Massey as a Director of the Company.



Larry Segerstrom commented: We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Massey to the board of directors of Southern Lithium and to have someone with Clives experience joining the board of Southern Lithium. His intimate knowledge of the mining industry and his experience in the equity market will be a significant asset as Southern Lithium continues to advance it business objectives.



The company also wishes to announce the resignation of Director Manfred Peschke and management would like to sincerely thank Manfred for his contribution to the development of Southern and we wish him well in his future endeavours.



Mr. Massey has over 27 years of public relations and marketing experience with both public and private companies in the mining industry including business development, strategy, resource assessment, and mineral exploration and government relations. He has a strong understanding of the equity markets and has been involved in both debt and equity financings of up to $60 million and has also held directorships for various Toronto Stock Exchange Venture listed companies.



Mr. Massey has been the President and CEO at Aldever Resources Inc. since February 2015. He serves as the CEO, President and Director at Windfire Capital Corp. since 2011. He served as the CEO and President of Redhill Resources Corp. (now Millennial Lithium Corp.) from January 2012 to October 2012. Mr. Massey was co-founder and CEO and Director of Prescient Mining Corp from March 2007 to August 2008. Mr. Massey co-founded and served as President and CEO of Universal Uranium, (now Expedition Mining Inc.). From 2005 to 2007 he coordinated the public relations programs for several successful public companies including Lumina Copper Corp. which was purchased by Teck Cominco Ltd. Previously, he served as Head of Investor Relations and Director of Corporate Communications at Inca Pacific Resources Inc. Mr. Massey has held management or investor relations positions with Greystar Resources, Marafill Mines, Everett Resources Ltd. and The North Air Group of Companies. Mr. Massey has also be involved as a consultant with public companies in various sectors of industry including manufacturing, financial services and high tech.





About the Cruz Property



The Cruz Property is located within South Americas Lithium Triangle (northern Chile, northwestern Argentina and southwest Bolivia). The property encompasses 2,500 hectares in the Pocitos salar basin in Salta Province, Argentina, and lies 11 kilometers south of Ady Resources lithium mining operation in the Salar del Rincón Basin. The property is located along the major fault and volcano chain that defines the southern limit of the Rincon Basin, where ADY Resources is extracting lithium brine, and the northern limit of the Pocitos basin, where the Cruz property is located. Both properties lie along the trend hosting the important lithium resources of the region, and adjacent to the major crossing lineament that is thought to have given rise to the hydrothermal activity that has supplied lithium to both closed salar basins.



The 60-kilometer long Pocitos salar basin has previously been drill tested with a shallow 12-hole program in the 1970s, by an Argentinean government agency Direccion General de Fabricaciones Militares. To date, this is the only confirmed exploration drilling conducted in the area. The hole that produced the best results is located near the southeast edge of the Cruz property boundary, and averaged 417 parts per million, however these results are considered historical and cannot be confirmed under NI 43-101 standards.



About Southern Lithium Corp.



Southern Lithium Corp. is a resource exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring minerals properties. Southern Lithium Corp. has assembled an experienced management team with a growth strategy to develop portfolio of Lithium projects. The Company's main objective is to add shareholder value through exploration and development of high quality resources through strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and marketing while maintaining a lower risk profile through project diversification and sound, cost-effective financial management. With the potential acquisition of the Cruz property, Southern Lithium intends to establish its presence in the Pocitos basin and further deliver on its mission to secure technically superior lithium projects. The Company is only focusing on projects of the highest technical merit in favorable geopolitical jurisdictions.



Further information about the Company is available on our website at southernlithium.com or under our profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS --

David Alexander

Chief Financial Officer-----



For further information, please contact:



Southern Lithium Corp.

Sam Eskandari

Phone: +1.416.918.6785--- --

Email: ir(at)southernlithium.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

