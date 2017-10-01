Top-Rated Acne Scars Treatment Cream Will Develop Skincare Guide For Teens

SmoothRx, the maker of the top-rated acne scars treatment cream on Amazon.com, announced today that a new skin care guide for teens is in development.

(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx is the maker of the #1 ranked cream for [acne scars treatment](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RSN5N8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_NOw.xb1PBVXBK) on Amazon.com. This week they announced plans to help them reach out to the teen market, a skin care guide that will focus on prevention of acne scars.



"Our cream is a great cream for acne scars," said SmoothRx spokesperson Ashley Royal. "What we want to do is to help teens understand skincare and how to prevent acne scars before they happen. This [skincare guide](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1IHUQ_oapzDgCtdNo2KHf9ZCwAv4gYL0MqAvryo8Hu2o/pub?start=true&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.p) will outline different types of acne, different methods or dos and don'ts about the treatment of acne. The guide will also help teens understand what type of acne might need stronger treatment, and most importantly, what can be done to help ensure that acne that they do get doesn't scar."



Made of a collection of all-natural ingredients, the SmoothRx acne scars treatment cream contains things such as orange oil, mango butter, grapefruit seed extract, organic olive oil, jojoba oil, shea butter, and rose hip seed oil. These ingredients combine to form a cream with a natural smell that is mild and can be used on a daily basis. In addition to helping scars to fade, the moisturizing properties of the SmoothRx cream help to improve the elasticity of the skin, which can help to prevent both new scars from forming, or the formation of fine lines. The cream has been shown to help improve not only acne scars but also scars from surgery or burns as well as stretch marks.



Over 160 customers have written reviews for the SmoothRx acne scar treatment cream on Amazon.com. One five-star review from a verified purchaser said "I bought this for my acne scars mainly, but I did try to apply it on my several year old scar. Just almost 2 days passed, and miraculously it flattened my scar already. I can feel the difference when touch it now. I swear, yesterday it's more emerging. I'm looking forward for the same result with my acne scars. Will have updated review then. By the way, the seller was being nice and helpful."





Sold exclusively on Amazon.com, for a limited time, the SmoothRx cream is on sale for $19.95. Free shipping is available for any combined order of $49 or more.



About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





