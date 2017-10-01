Best-Selling Gel Pen Set By Teddy Shake Announces Flash Sale

Teddy Shake, the maker of the best-selling 105-piece gel pen set, announced that they will have a special on their gel pens.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their 105-piece [gel pen](https://www.amazon.com/review/R36AENFSPQVZD1) set just over two months ago, Teddy Shake has seen a continued increase in sales and loyal customer base. Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson took a few moments to discuss the company's success.



"Our gel pens have quickly become one of the top-selling gel pen sets on Amazon.com," said Anderson. "We are so excited with how many sets we have sold, and with the response, we have been receiving from customers. We have had customers write us and tell us how much they love our gel pen set. Customers have said how perfect our gel pens are for their adult coloring books. With 105 different colors, there is a perfect shade for everyone and everything. Other customers have said how much they like the different styles of our pens. Again, we wanted something for everyone - so we have milky gel pens, neon gel pens, metallic gel pens, glitter gel pens. We have them all! In order to celebrate our two-month anniversary, we are holding a special flash sale for our customers, to make these gel pens less expensive for them."



The Teddy Shake gel pen is designed with 60% more ink than competing gel pens on the market. The pens are acid-free, lead-free and non-toxic, making the Teddy Shake pens safe for all ages, and safe for use in archival type products such as scrapbooks. Other uses for the Teddy Shake gel pen set includes bullet journaling, school work, office work, artistic sketching, and doodling.



The flash sale price of the Teddy Shake gel pens will be $21.99. [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) offers free shipping on any purchase of $49 or more.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





