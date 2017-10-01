Robust submersible pressure sensors with many options

(PresseBox) - WIKA has extended its portfolio by two high-performance submersible pressure sensors with a slimline design. As a result of the many options in a single instrument, they offer an exceptionally attractive price-performance ratio.

The model LW-1 is suitable for level monitoring of water and wastewater. The model LF-1 features long-lasting resistance within all common oils and fuels. Both submersible pressure sensors are, with their slimline case diameter of 22 mm (< 1 inch), ideal for use within pipes. Thanks to a newly developed sealing concept, special cable and further options, such as Ex and overvoltage protection during lightning strikes, the instruments work reliably even under harsh conditions.

The new submersible pressure sensors are available with a variety of output signals. The low-power signals enable battery operation from 3.6 V, and its life is increased enormously through the fast response times and a low current consumption. The monitoring of the medium temperature is possible via an optional analogue output. The parameterisation of unit and error signal, and also the scaling of the measuring range, is carried out via HART® communication.

General information on hydrostatic level measurement can be found by the user at www.wika.com/hydrostatic-level.



Over the past 60 years, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG has built a reputation as a renowned partner and competent specialist for any task in the field of pressure, temperature and level measurement. On the basis of a steadily growing efficiency, innovative technologies are applied when developing new products and system solutions. The reliability of the products and the readiness to face all challenges of the market have been the key factors for WIKA to achieve a leading position in the global market. Within the WIKA group 9,000 employees are dedicated to maintaining and improving technology in pressure and temperature measurement. Within our sales organisation you will find more than 500 skilled and experienced employees to talk to. More than 250 engineers and technicians are continually searching on behalf of WIKA to provide solutions for innovative products, improved materials and more economical production methods. In close cooperation with recognised universities, institutes and industrial companies solutions for specific applications are developed.







