Solar-Log? Hybrid eControl-Box ?reduce diesel consumption and CO2 emissions

With the Solar-Log? Hybrid eControl-Box, the interaction between PV plants and diesel generators in regions with unstable power grids can be optimally regulated

(PresseBox) - In many countries, there are regions with unstable power grids. When grid power failures occur in these regions, diesel motors are often used to provide temporary power. When used in combination with a PV plant, the runtime of the diesel motors, CO2 emissions and the consumption of fossil fuels can be reduced to a minimum. The company Sundays Data System (Solar-Log? France), long-standing service partner of Solare Datensysteme GmbH (SDS) in France, developed the Solar-Log? Hybrid eControl-Box for this purpose.

The Solar-Log? Hybrid eControl-Box allows PV plants and diesel motors to work together efficiently. The diesel motors are used as a backup and for grid control. There are always active with a minimum output.

When PV power is available, it has the priority for consumption, for example, at a hotel. At the same time, the diesel generator is running with a minimal output to ensure a stable power supply. When there is not enough PV power available, the diesel generator provides the rest of the power needed.

With this solution, it is possible to stabilize the grid while ensuring the maximum amount of consumption from PV energy.

Solare Datensysteme GmbH (SDS), based in the German city of Geislingen-Binsdorf, is one of the leading companies in the areas of solar monitoring, smart energy, and feed-in management with global service for operators and installers. Since August 2015, SDS is a subsidiary of BKW AG (Bern, Switzerland) - a global company for energy and infrastructure with around 5,000 employees.

SDS specializes in developing and distributing monitoring systems for photovoltaic plants, with core competencies that include innovative products with short development cycles and the best price-performance ratio.

SDS has developed and distributed their Solar-Log? product range since 2007, currently available in 100 countries - monitoring approximately 258,296 plants with a total output of 11.49 GWp. SDS solutions make an important contribution to the successful integration of renewable energy into an intelligent power grid and help to make the successful transition to clean energy a reality.



More information about SDS can be found at www.solar-log.com.





Date: 01/10/2017

