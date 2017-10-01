Top-Rated Flamingo Pool Floats Use Only Highest Quality Material In Construction

Teddy Shake issued a statement this week explaining the importance of quality material in construction of their top-rated flamingo pool floats.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their [flamingo pool floats](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) this past summer, Teddy Shake has grown in both sales and customer loyalty. In a statement this week, company spokesperson Bailey Anderson explained the importance of using quality materials in the construction of their popular flamingo pool floats.



"When we decided to make a flamingo pool float, we decided we wanted to make something different," said Anderson, " something that stood out among the competition. We decided we wanted our float to be big, large enough that an adult can comfortably lounge on it. Our float now measures 80-inches in length. Most importantly, we knew the importance of using quality vinyl and construction. Nothing is more frustrating that receiving this item that you are so excited about, then to inflate it and find it immediately begins to loose air. Not our float. Our vinyl is a higher quality. Our seams and construction are designed to withhold regular use. We want a product that not only looks attractive, but that people can also have fun with."



Over 90 satisfied customers have written reviews for the Teddy Shake pink flamingo pool floats, with 100% of customer rating the float four stars or higher. A recent [five-star review](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/product-reviews/B01IG4QSKC) said "To say that this is a well-loved item is an understatement. My daughter LOVES this flamingo float! First of all, it's HUGE! I think she feels like a queen when she's floating around the pool! It's well made. It's perfect for kids of all ages. We are just waiting for the weather to warm up again so we can get our float on. We had to deflate it because she wanted to sleep with it in her room! It brought lots of fun to our pool time."



The Teddy Shake flamingo pool float is safe for all ages and sold exclusively on Amazon.com. It is currently priced at $34.99, with free shipping available on any purchase over $49.





About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





