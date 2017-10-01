MSC Technologies has certified its gateway computers for Wind River XT IDP 3.1 and Microsoft Azure

(PresseBox) - 01.2017 - MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), has certified its modular H1-A3 gateway computer family for Wind River XT IDP 3.1 and Microsoft Azure. Wind River XT IDP 3.1 is a customizable development environment that provides security, connectivity, rich network options and device management, simplifying the design, integration and deployment of gateways for the Internet of Things. Microsoft Azure features a growing collection of integrated cloud services, analytics, computing power, mobile database, networking, storage and web services for faster, more comfortable and at least cost-efficient system designs.

The flexible H1-A3 box PC is designed for deployment as gateway and communications computer, Web server or decentralized control unit for plant control, process automation, power engineering, building automation, smart metering and E-Mobility applications. The compact industrial computer is only 90 mm high and 41 mm deep (55 mm with cooling fins) and can be installed very easily and quickly in electrical and control cabinets. The robust, high-quality aluminum housing with a width of 124 mm (7 height pitch) fits under the rail-mounted standard cover.

The Qseven? module deployed in the H1-A3 is based on the energy-efficient Intel® Atom? E38xx processor technology (former codenamed Baytrail). On board eMMC flash memory or on-board SATA SSD ensure the robustness of the PC.

The gateway computer family offers as interfaces two fast Gbit LAN connections (USB 3.0 and USB 2.0), a Mini PCI-Express? interface with mSATA support, an RS232 and two optically isolated RS485 interfaces. If required, an additional RS232 interface can be provided. The VGA interface can be used to connect a control monitor for maintenance purposes. The 24 VDC power supply is provided as insulation-piercing plug connector.

The H1-A3 box PC operates without a fan in the temperature range 0° up to 50° C. At an airflow of 1 m/s, the computer can run reliably in continuous operation at temperatures up to 55° C. Windows® 7 embedded, Windows® 7 and Windows® 10 are supported as operating system.



Visit MSC Technologies at embedded world 2017 in Nuremberg, Hall 2, Booth 238.

About Avnet

From components to cloud and from design to disposal, Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) accelerates the success of customers who build, sell and use technology by providing a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions. Avnet is a global company ranked on the FORTUNE 500 with revenues of $26.2 billion for the fiscal year 2016. For more information, visit www.avnet.com.



MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions. With its consulting competence and full-service offering, MSC Technologies secures a competitive advantage for its customers with premium-quality solutions and long-term availability. The solution provider's business focuses on Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Eastern Europe. Avnet Embedded serves customers in other regions. Further information under www.msc-technologies.eu





Company information / Profile:

MSC Technologies, a company of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), specialises in intelligent embedded and display solutions for a range of different industrial applications. MSC Technologies, based in Stutensee, Germany, represents well-known manufacturers of TFT, touch and passive displays and offers customer-specific display solutions based on in-house technologies. In the embedded sector, MSC Technologies has many years of development and production expertise that ranges from COM Express, Qseven and SMARC 2.0 modules through to complete systems. It also provides wireless, storage and lighting solutions. With its consulting competence and full-service offering, MSC Technologies secures a competitive advantage for its customers with premium-quality solutions and long-term availability. The solution provider's business focuses on Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Eastern Europe. Avnet Embedded serves customers in other regions. Further information under www.msc-technologies.eu





PressRelease by

MSC Technologies GmbH

Date: 01/10/2017 - 12:33

Language: English

News-ID 516657

Character count: 3885

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MSC Technologies GmbH

Stadt: Stutensee





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease