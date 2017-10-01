Pioneering Receives Largest Purchase Order to Date

Pioneering Technology Corporation (TSX VENTURE: PTE) (OTC: PTEFF), ("Pioneering" or the "Company"), a technology company and North America's leader in cooking fire prevention technologies and products is pleased to announce a follow-on purchase order from one of the largest suite style hotel chains in North America to equip an additional 159 hotel properties (approximately 19,000 hotel rooms) with Pioneering's SmartBurner.

The purchase order is led by one of Pioneering's new major channel partners. For clarity the purchase is for approximately 40,560 single SmartBurners (or 10,140 4-burner kits) to equip 159 hotel properties that have approximately 19,300 hotel rooms. This new purchase order represents the second phase of major installations for this hotel chain (138 of their hotels were equipped with SmartBurner in September 2016).

This undisclosed hotel chain is one of North America's largest owner/operators of company branded suite style hotel rooms that include fully equipped kitchens. This latest purchase means that this hotel chain will now have equipped approximately 50% of its hotel suites with Pioneering's SmartBurner. Shipments occurred during the weeks of December 26th and January 3rd - installations will be completed in February/March.

Pioneering CEO Kevin Callahan said, "We are very pleased with the success we continue to have in this very relevant channel for our product solutions. Our new channel distribution partners are playing a significant role in helping Pioneering broaden its awareness and reach. This recent order is of particular significance because it is the second large order from this repeat customer, lending credibility to the success we are having in helping prevent cooking fires in this new but very relevant channel."

The hotel/motel segment with fully equipped kitchens is large, growing and a natural channel for Pioneering's cooking fire prevention solutions. Major suite style hotel chain properties (with kitchens) in North America number over 3,200 hotel properties and approximately 320,000 hotel units representing a significant multi-million-dollar opportunity for the Company and its distribution partner(s) while helping these hotel chains save money, protect their guests/tenants and deliver a return on their investment.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking equipment is involved in nearly half (45%) of all hotel and motel fires resulting in significant costs, injuries, inconvenience costs and sometimes death. For a hotel chain like this one, cooking fires result in significant annual direct costs but also result in additional costs in the form of lost income, relocation, insurance and other indirect costs. Pioneering's SmartBurner with its patented temperature limiting control (TLC) technology helps prevent cooking fires before they start. This TLC technology has now been installed on over 200,000 stovetops throughout North America with 100% efficacy (zero reported stovetop cooking fires).

About Pioneering Technology Corp: Pioneering, based in Mississauga, Ontario is an "energy smart" technology company and North America's leader in innovative cooking fire prevention technologies. Pioneering engineers and brings to market energy-smart solutions for everyday consumer appliances making them safer, smarter, and more efficient. The company's patented technologies/products address a multi-billion-dollar problem - cooking fires. According to the National Fire Protection Association, stovetop cooking is the number one cause of household fire and fire injuries in North America (48% of all household fires - up from 20% in 1980). Pioneering's temperature limiting control (TLC) technology is now installed in approximately 200,000 multi-residential housing units across North America without a single cooking fire being reported and delivering a return on investment for its customers. Pioneering has proprietary cooking fire prevention solutions, including its trademarked Safe-T-element, SmartBurner, RangeMinder & Safe-T-sensor, for the majority of the more than 140 million stoves/ranges and over 140 million microwave ovens throughout North America. For more info, go to .

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company with respect to its performance, business and future events. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and events may vary significantly.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release

Pioneering Technology Corp.

Kevin Callahan, President & CEO

Phone: 905-712-2061 ext.222

For investor relations please contact:

Contact Financial Corp.

Rob Gamley

Phone: 604-689-7422

