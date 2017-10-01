Ubiquitech Software Corp. announces final name change to Endo BioSciences Inc.

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU) is announcing its final name change with timeline on FINRA filings and all legal proceedings as well as a timeline on symbol change. The new name of the company will be Endo BioSciences Inc., and HempLife Today will continue to be the main subsidiary of the company.

The Company had voted last year to rename the company HempLife Today Inc., but after much deliberation and discussion on the future of the company and what would be best for growth and sustainability a final vote was taken and Endo BioSciences Inc. was selected as the new public entity.

The company unanimously agreed that the name Endo BioSciences Inc. better reflects the vision of the company and broadens the business model so that new divisions and products can be added in the future. While the Company will continue its primary focus on HempLife Today and the continuing growth of the Hemp CBD (Cannabidiol) industry, with this new name the company has more options in the future as more is learned about the medical value of cannabis and its many applications.

"After all this time we are now actually happy that we had delays with our original name change," said James Ballas, CEO. "We always make what we believe are meticulous and strategic plans and do our best to stick with them, but sometimes we also find that positive things can emerge from what appear to be roadblocks, and the naming of the company has shown to be one of these situations. Had we gone with our original choice we would not have the ability to capitalize as well on growth and emerging technologies in our industry that we know are coming in the future. But, with Endo BioSciences Inc, the sky is the limit with what we can do with HempLife Today. Very, very exciting."

The origins of the name come from "Endo" which means "internal," or "from within," "Bio" for biology and the body, and "Sciences" as in "applied science" which encompasses the body, healing, and medicine. In the companies case this refers to natural medicine and holistic healing.

In addition, while the company understands that the name and symbol change is vitally important to the growth of the company and its shareholders. The company also wants shareholders to focus on the core growth of the company, the outstanding CannazALL CBD products it creates, and the consistent quarter by quarter growth that the company experiences as what is most important.

"This is not the easiest business model in the world," adds Tim Zorn, President, "and there are many areas that are not as simple to navigate as other businesses we have developed. But, speaking for myself, and everyone who works with us, we all know that this company is the one that we believe will be the greatest success and have the most impact, and our team has done a stunning job of bringing us to this point. It's going to be a fantastic year."

The new name has been reserved with the State of Colorado, and all appropriate domains have been reserved as well. Additional State of Colorado requirements will be met over the next week. Once all documents are returned from the State, they will be transmitted to the Transfer agent for processing through DTC. Then a new complete package will be submitted to FINRA to finalize the name and symbol change.

We thank our investors for their patience with this process, and are grateful that investors continue to recognize the importance of CBD in our world today. We look forward to continuing to grow company sales and profits, and leveraging our success into new product offerings in 2017.

"We look forward to updating our shareholders again this week, twice per week for the rest of the month, and letting everyone know the incredible strides we are making for 1st quarter and throughout 2017," said James Ballas, CEO.

About Ubiquitech (HempLife Today)

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday.com

HempLifeToday focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Crumble, and e-liquid, all offered (at)

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Comments on this PressRelease