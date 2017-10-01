Digital marketing service celebrates launch with 40 logo animation intro videos

It's Your Lot is celebrating the launch of its new video and marketing service online by showing 40 examples of video logo animation ready to buy. Further information can be found at http://itsyourlot.com/.

(firmenpresse) - In a creative change of pace, online retailer of high quality videos and marketing services "It's Your Lot", will be celebrating the launch of its new video and marketing service by showing 40 examples of video logo animation ready to buy on their store.



To visit the new online marketing store http://itsyourlot.com/



In a space where most competitors simply post some ads and leave it at that and fail to cause much of a stir, It's Your Lot has opted to be a little more creative with the inception of its 40 new video logo animations as well a wide range of marketing services all available to purchase online.



Paul Matchett, Head of marketing at It's Your Lot, says: "We wanted to be Creative with our new video and marketing service launch because we want to give our clients all the advantages they could possibly need so we decided to celebrate the launch with 40 new videos samples that can be used for their business.



It should be really worthwhile and we're hoping the celebration will bring happiness and a wider range of marketing products to our customers. It should go down well unless everyone calls in sick on launch day!



It's Your Lot has always thrived on the idea of standing out and making a commotion. It's all part of the fun and we want to give something back to our clients by offering a wide range of marketing services, which we think is better than businesses who choose to do things the 'regular' way. This launch celebration is just one of the many ways It's Your Lot achieves that goal".



When asked about the Releasing new video and marketing services, Paul Matchett said: "We think it's going to be a real hit because It is completely unique and we know our customers have been waiting for this for sometime".



It's Your Lot's releasing new video and marketing services is set 'to go live' Tuesday 10th January.





http://itsyourlot.com



It's Your Lot

itsyourlot.com

Tower Street

Hull

United Kingdom

