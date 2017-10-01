Healthcare Organizations Turn to Savvius Because Their Networks Matter More Than Ever

Hospitals across the nation are adopting Savvius solutions to ensure mission-critical networks are available and secure to improve patient care, increase efficiency, and reduce expenses

(firmenpresse) - WALNUT CREEK, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- , the leader in network analytics for performance diagnostics and security investigations, has become a network performance and network security analytics standard for the healthcare industry. With a roster of clients that includes , , , , , and many more, Savvius addresses the healthcare industry's increasing demand for network reliability and corporate security with solutions uniquely appropriate for healthcare IT's requirements.

"IT in the healthcare industry is at the epicenter of change and pressure right now. Forced to do more with less, and under daily cybersecurity threats, hospital IT teams and their technology partners are facing intense pressure to ensure their networks are reliable, secure, and functioning at peak performance," said Larry Zulch, President and CEO of Savvius. "The healthcare space has been transformed over the last decade by advancements that touch every aspect of the patient experience. In that environment, networks matter. We've learned from our healthcare customers that lives are at stake, and we're acutely aware of that."

With its range of class-leading software and appliance solutions, including the award-winning Savvius Omnipeek® network diagnostics software for network management and security investigations, Savvius Omnipliance® packet capture and analysis appliance, and Savvius Insight for network performance and security in remote offices, Savvius is active in providing network diagnostic and analytics solutions that are trusted by IT teams in even the largest hospital environments.

One example is St. Luke's healthcare system that has made great strides in modernizing and expanding its network in recent years. This has allowed physicians and nurses to easily review lab results, prescribe medication to patients, and access the hospital's electronic medical records (EMR) application. In addition, the hospital's connected devices, such as MRIs and CT scanning equipment, benefit from the stable throughput of the network, giving radiologists rapid access to high-resolution scans. The network is also used to power guest Wi-Fi access while facilitating critical business functions such as email, billing and payment services, scheduling, Human Resources, and more.

"When you consider the sheer number of connected devices we have on a network of this size, and the incredible volume of traffic that this creates, some problems are bound to happen," said Bryan Smith, senior network engineer at St. Luke's. "But because patients' quality of treatment is on the line, it's imperative that we have tools on hand that allow us to identify and resolve the root cause of network issues quickly. In the high-stress world of patient care, seconds and minutes can make all the difference. Savvius is perfect in this environment; it's not overly complex, it's appropriate for hospitals of all sizes -- including physician networks -- and the cost is reasonable."

At another private, faith-based healthcare provider, Savvius solutions are used every day to ensure critical network operations in key areas: Clinical Information Systems, ERP, supply chain, and HR functions.

"We've been relying on Savvius products for almost two decades, starting with EtherPeek back in the 1990s," said the organization's chief network architect. "Over the years we've adopted virtually all of Savvius' network monitoring and capacity planning tools, including multiple Savvius Omnipliances, Savvius Insight boxes, Savvius Omnipeek and the Capture Engine for Omnipeek. With the ability to conduct multi-segment and trending analyses we can determine if an issue is a network or application problem. This helps us identify and fix problems quickly, without any finger-pointing."

For Vocera, a provider of real-time communication solutions for healthcare professionals, Savvius solutions enable rapid analysis, testing and troubleshooting of mission-critical 802.11n and 802.11.ac wireless networks either remotely or on-site.

"Omnipeek excels at troubleshooting problems like interference, dropped or duplicated packets, and roaming issues," said Arturo Dominguez, staff network engineer at Vocera. "Even if the trace is encrypted we can recognize issues like a de-authentication event, one-way audio, or a multicast that isn't working properly. Our technical support or field engineers can easily pinpoint issues because they have all of the information at their fingertips. In fact, they can drill down to a specific badge to see what it's doing as it roams from one AP to another. In a hospital environment, this is a critical advantage."

More information about Savvius' expertise in the healthcare industry can be found in these recent case studies:

Savvius offers a range of powerful software and appliance products that automate the collection of critical network data for network forensics in security investigations and for network and application visibility and performance diagnostics. Savvius products are trusted by network and security professionals at over 6,000 companies in 60 countries around the world. Visit for information about Savvius Omnipliance®, Savvius Omnipeek®, Savvius Vigil, and Savvius Insight, and to learn about Savvius technology and channel partners.

