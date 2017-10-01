Behavioral Marketing Leader, BounceX, Appoints Former HubSpot CRO to Board of Advisors

Former HubSpot Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Roberge, brings sales and inbound marketing expertise to Inc.'s Fastest Growing Software Company

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- , the leader in cloud-based behavioral marketing software and analytics and Inc.'s Fastest Growing Software Company, today announced that Mark Roberge, former CRO at HubSpot, has joined its board of advisors.

At HubSpot, Roberge ran worldwide sales and services between 2007 and 2013, during which he increased annualized revenue from $0 to $100 million, landing HubSpot #33 in Inc.'s Fastest Growing Companies in 2011. Named one of Forbes' Top 30 Social Sellers in the World, Mark also won the Salesperson of the Year award at the MIT Sales Conference in 2010. Roberge is currently an advisor for HubSpot, Inc. and serves as a full-time Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School.

"As one of today's most influential leaders in SaaS sales, we are fortunate to have Mark join our board of advisors," said Ryan Urban, Co-Founder and CEO of BounceX. "Mark is the consummate sales leader, bringing a breadth of knowledge and expertise, all derived from data, mirroring BounceX's core mantra. His success growing HubSpot and his influence in the SaaS community will be a significant as BounceX strives to continue its growth and advance its market share."

In 2016, BounceX was recognized as the 5th fastest growing company in North America by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and as the #1 fastest growing software company in the U.S. by the Inc. 5000. BounceX was also named as the fastest growing company in New York City and the 7th fastest growing company overall.

"BounceX has had an indelible mark on the digital marketing landscape since its inception in 2012," said Mark Roberge. "I'm excited to help advise this high-growth company as it continues its impressive course of being the foremost behavioral marketing platform in the space."

As the leader in behavioral marketing, BounceX has helped thousands of clients create true people-based digital experiences for their consumers. BounceX's growing customer base includes a variety of Fortune 500s, large retailers, major publishers, and over one-third of the IR 100.

Launched in New York City in 2012, BounceX is the leader in cloud-based behavioral marketing and the fastest growing software company in America. BounceX's Behavioral Marketing Cloud identifies previously anonymous visitors, enabling organizations to unlock people-based marketing experiences. For the first time, online businesses are able to target previously unidentifiable opportunities both on and off site. BounceX software is trusted by global enterprises such as Lufthansa, Sears, Uniqlo, Hearst Properties and Comcast. Learn more at BounceX.com.

